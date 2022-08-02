take advantage and take it at its minimum price in PcComponentes

When the RTX 4060 arrives, which is expected to appear sometime in 2023, it will likely become NVIDIA’s most successful next-generation GPU. As with the current GeForce RTX 3060, which is one of the most loved by users for its great value for money and which is present in many gaming laptops with a great value for money.

However, most of these laptops tend to be around and exceed the barrier of 1,000 euros. However, we find much cheaper alternatives that do not dispense with the queen of current graphics cards. As is the case with this Gigabyte model, which we can take home now on sale for only 849 euros in PcComponentes. Which also means reaching its historical minimum price.

Getting a gaming laptop with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for less than 1,000 euros is a very good purchase. But if it falls below 900 euros, much more. And this Gigabyte G5 KC-5ES1130SH can boast of being one of the cheapest models in the entire market to have this successful GPU from NVIDIA, with which we can play whatever we want at 1080p at high frame rates per second and great graphic quality.

In addition to the aforementioned RTX 3060 with 6 GB of VRAM, this laptop has a high-performance Intel Core i5-10500H processor from a couple of generations ago, which does not prevent it from continuing to be a great CPU for gaming. As well as 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. The screen mounts a 15.6-inch Full HD panel at 144 Hz. And Windows 10 installed as standard puts the icing on this complete and economical cake.