Take advantage of the offers on PcComponentes monitors with this AOC 2K 144 Hz reduced to just over 200 euros: only until Monday!

Although many gamers continue to use Full HD monitors to play, more and more users are making the leap to 1440p due to its great value for money between the aforementioned 1080p and 2160p. As we don’t need a particularly powerful computer to play comfortably at high frame rates per second.

AOC Monitor CQ27G2U/BK- 27″ Curved 1500R QHD, 144Hz, 1Ms, VA, FreeSync Premium, 2560×1440, 250cd/m, HDMI 2×2.0, Displayport 1×1.2

In the market we find a wide range of 1440p monitors, and if we are considering getting one now we are facing an excellent opportunity thanks to the offers of PcComponentes in these peripherals. We can take home this excellent AOC model reduced to 229.98 euros (compared to its original more than 300 euros). Not bad if we take into account how complete it is and the great ratings it has.

We are talking about the AOC CQ27G2U/BK, one of the many monitors offered by this well-known manufacturer. which, for the most part, They come loaded with gaming specifications with which to thoroughly squeeze all kinds of video games, both competitive and single player. And this CQ27G2U/BK is not for less.





It is a 27-inch monitor with a 2560 x 1440p resolution, curved and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Its design is tremendously gaming, with super small frames and highly adjustable in height, rotation and tilt. It has ports and connections of all kinds, among which several HDMI and DisplayPort stand out. And it even incorporates two speakers that can get us out of more than one hurry.

Regarding its purely gaming specifications, this AOC incorporates a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the standard today, as well as a response time of only 1 millisecond. And it supports AMD FreeSync technology, which helps us mitigate the ever-annoying tearing while we play