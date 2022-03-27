Take advantage of these eShop offers: last hours of discounts on Nintendo switch games

The ‘Indies Jewels’ promotion brings together such acclaimed titles as Hades, Dead Cells or Loop Hero with great discounts.

Nintendo Switch has been able to position itself in the industry as an ideal platform for indie games. The success among its public has motivated Nintendo to dedicate its own space to them at events and also with special offers. On this occasion, the Nintendo eShop It has been filled with great discounts for essential titles from the hybrid catalog.

Are offersbaptized as ‘indie jewelry‘, they have games like Hades for 16.24 euros (35% discount), the acclaimed roguelite from Supergiant Games. But if your thing is action like that of yesteryear and dealing blows around the neighborhood, you have Streets of Rage 4 available for 14.99 euros (40% discount), the return of the legendary beat ’em up and a love letter to the 90’s franchise.

If you want to adjust spending even more, there are some jewels at knockdown price. Supergiant Games repeats on our list with a Bastion for 2.49 euros (80% discount) and Transistor for 3.35 euros (80% discount). Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap brings us his unique mix of exploration, action and adventure for 7.99 euros (60% discount) and the retro action of The Messenger is also found for 7.99 euros (60% discount).

From the Spaniards at Nomada Studio we have GRIS, the emotional video game by platforms and puzzles, for 5.09 euros (70% discount). We also have on sale Loop Hero, the addictive RPG, for 11.24 euros (25% discount), Katana ZERO for 8.99 euros (40% discount) and even classics like Final Fantasy VII for 7.99 euros (50 % off). You can check all the offers on the eShop website, although remember that these end next March 27.

