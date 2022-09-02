Take advantage of this God of War: Ragnarok and The Last of Us Remake offer and get them for 20 euros less

The MediaMarkt Cambiazo promotion allows physical games to be reserved at a reduced price.

Two of the most anticipated games of the remainder of the year by PlayStation users are the remake of The Last of Us that has been carried out Naughty Dog for PS5 and the new God of War: Ragnarok developed by Sony Santa Monica for the two own consoles in which the company continues to launch titles.

Obtaining titles in physical launch format at a good price can become an odyssey on certain occasions, which is why at 3DJuegos it seemed like a good idea to recommend the Cambiazo promotion from the MediaMarkt store, which allows buy the games at a lower price if we reserve them before their launch.

The promotion has limited unitsSpecifically, by delivering a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch game in exchange, the titles cost about 20 euros less. For example, PS5 editions they do not cost the happy 80 euros, but 59.99. Making the purchase online they do not usually ask for the game in exchange when it arrives, although it is common to deliver one from a long time ago that hardly has any value today. Next, the Cambiazo offers for these titles:

An important detail: the Cambiazo discount is applied in the basket, so it will be there where you will have to check if the promotion is still active and the corresponding discount is applied to you, since it is limited to certain units (for example, in the case of Ragnarok it ends when 7,000 reservations are exceeded). Therefore, do not be scared if you enter the link and see that the price of the promotion does not appear at first.

These two PlayStation exclusives are released during this end of the year, with The Last of Us: Part I arriving. next september 2 to Sony’s next-generation console (although there is a PC version on the way) and the new installment of God of War landing on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022 with a new adventure that continues the journey of Kratos and Atreus.

