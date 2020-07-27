Take care of consumers, e-commerce companies, action will be taken if rules are broken: Ram Vilas Paswan

new Delhi: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan said on Monday that the rules made for e-commerce companies under the new Consumer Law-2019 have come into force and the law against companies in violation of these rules Action will be taken under the provisions of The Union Minister while addressing a press conference here through video conferencing said that a new law has been enacted in which the e-commerce companies have been included, instead of amending the Consumer Protection Act, keeping in mind the interests of consumers. . Also Read – Ram Vilas Paswan’s big statement for his son- Chirag, we will take the decision with him

He said that it is mandatory for e-commerce companies to write the name of the country of origin of the products on their platform. Apart from this, all the necessary information including the date of MRP, forest, manufacture ring, expiry date will have to be given. The Union Minister said that penalty and penalty for e-commerce companies for violation of any rule will also be under the provisions of the law.

Paswan said that action can be taken if the seller charges more than the maximum face value ie MRP. He said that under the old law, consumers could complain about the problem of any product in the forum of the same place where the company making the product used to be, but in the new law, they can do it in any district commission.

In the new law, the District Forum has been called the District Commission. Similarly, State Commission and National Commission have been created. Cases up to Rs 1 crore will be registered in the District Commission and up to Rs 10 crore with the State Commission, while the National Commission will hear cases above Rs 10 crore. In the previous law, a complaint of Rs 20 lakh was made in the district forum, one crore rupees in the state level consumer court, while the amount of more than that was used at the national level. Paswan said that in the new law, the responsibility of misleading advertisement has been fixed from the manufacturer to the media and celebrity. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 has been implemented nationwide from July 20, 2020. However, the rules related to e-commerce have come into force from July 24, 2020.

The new rules apply to all goods and services brought or sold on digital or electronic networks, e-commerce marketplaces and all models of e-commerce, including the event model. As per the rules, the e-commerce units on their platform have their legal names, the main geographical addresses of their headquarters / all branches, the name and details of their website and customer service center as well as the e-mail address, fax, of the complaint officer It is important to give information regarding the contact like phone number and mobile number.

Also giving information by e-commerce companies regarding product refunds, refunds, product exchanges, warranties and guarantees, delivery and shipment, payment methods, complaint redressal mechanism, method of payment, security of payment method, refund option, etc. Necessary. E-commerce companies will not charge a cancellation fee for cancellation of an order in the event of an unilateral cancellation of an order after the consumers have confirmed the order until the goods are incurred by them. . In the case of an imported goods or services being offered for sale by an e-commerce entity, it is necessary to provide the name and description of the importer on behalf of the e-commerce platform. In relation to goods and services on the e-commerce platform, it is also necessary to give the name of the manufacturing country and other necessary information.

It is necessary to set up a grievance redressal mechanism by every e-commerce company and appoint a grievance officer, whose name, designation, contact details will have to be given on its platform. The e-commerce companies will ensure that the complaint officer approves the complaint within a period of 48 hours of receipt of a consumer complaint and resolves the complaint within a period of one month from the date of receipt of the complaint.