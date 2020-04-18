General News

Take CinemaBlend’s Really Hard Friends Quiz For A Chance To Win The Whole Show

April 18, 2020
2 Min Read
    • Braden Roberts

Friends: The Full Collection is now accessible. In honor of the discharge we created a very arduous Friends quiz! Take a look at your data and enter for an opportunity to win a digital copy of Friends: The Full Collection.

The solely method to get Friends: The Full Collection business free is on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD right now! All particular person seasons and compilation units of Friends can be found to buy right here. All seasons are additionally accessible to personal in any respect main digital retailers; together with iTunes, Amazon Prime, VUDU and Google. DVD and Blu-ray units might be bought from all main retailers – together with Amazon, Walmart and Goal.

Official Guidelines: Simply fill out the above quiz and go away your e mail tackle so we are able to copy you. The giveaway ends at (Friday, April 23rd 12 p.m. Central Commonplace Time). The winner is chosen at random and might be notified through e mail and given three days to reply. Solely U.S. residents over the age of 18 could apply. No buy needed. Members might be disqualified for any purpose. Failure to adjust to the foundations will lead to disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any transport points are usually not the duty of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

