take it for just over 1,000 euros

Although it is not a good time to get a gaming PC for parts, mainly due to supply problems, stock and surcharges in graphics cards that we have been living for a year, Yes, there are some pre-assembled gaming PCs that are worth it..

This PcCom is one of them, especially now that it is on sale for Black Friday. We can get it for 1,359 euros in PcComponentes, A more than interesting price if we take into account its latest generation components.





PcCom Gold AMD Ryzen 5 5600X/16GB/1TBSSD/RTX3060

It stands out for including an NVIDIA RTX 3060, a card that is not uncommon to see at prices similar to those of this entire team. And also for having a latest batch AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. With this hardware there is no game that resists in Full HD and we can achieve a good performance in 1440p.

On the other hand, being a desktop PC, you have to look at so many other aspects. This PcCom includes liquid cooling, a B550 motherboard and a modular 650W Plus Gold power supply. In addition to a Corsair box with an open and mesh front that facilitates the air flow to the maximum.

