Take it for just over 30 euros, its minimum price

The keyboard is one of the most important peripherals in the entire setup. This is something that we have already commented on some occasion, and it is a great truth: It is not only a complement that should not be missing from every gaming PCbut in certain types of titles (strategy or first person shooter) is indispensable and irreplaceable.

HyperX Alloy Core RGB – Membrane Gaming Keyboard (ES layout)

And if we are looking for a new gaming keyboard with which to replace our previous model but we want to save as much as possible, look at this one from HyperX that is now on sale for only 22.99 euros at PcComponentes. With an official price of 59.99 euros, it now costs considerably less than half. And, by the way, it reaches its historical minimum. Without a doubt, an excellent opportunity to renew the keyboard for a tiny investment.

This is the HyperX Alloy Core RGB. A gaming keyboard that It has everything we can ask for from a peripheral with these characteristics within this price range.. And with which we can play all kinds of titles without problems without spending too much.





Unlike most gaming models on the market, this HyperX is membrane instead of mechanical. But that does not mean that it is backlit, with customizable RGB across five zones and six lighting modes. It is wired and connects via USB cable.

It has a system antighosting (we can press a large number of keys simultaneously without generating conflicts), cwith buttons for quick access to multimedia functions and is full size: with independent numerical section in the right area, direction keys and all the others. And now, for just over 20 euros, it becomes one of the cheapest gaming keyboards on the market.