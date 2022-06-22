take it for less than 50 euros, its minimum price

We have no doubt that the mouse is one of the most important peripherals in the entire setup. Moreover, when we talk about certain types of games it becomes indispensable and irreplaceable (strategy, shooters competitive…). And although, in principle, any mouse on the market would suffice, it is with a purely gaming model that we will obtain the best gaming experience in our sessions.

Razer Orochi V2 – Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse with up to 950 Hours of Battery Life (Ultra-Lightweight Design, 2 Wireless Modes, Mechanical Mouse Switches) Black

If we are thinking of making the leap to a gaming mouse from a conventional one, or we are considering renewing our current model, take a look at this offer from Razer on Amazon: the Orochi V2 now costs almost half its usual price, and we can take it home for only 43.20 euros in said store. Discount that makes it a great option for this pricenow that it has reached its historic low.

Among the different gaming mice offered by this well-known manufacturer, the Orochi V2 stands out for being practical, quite complete and wireless. In addition to having a great ergonomic design that allows you to comfortably use the three most common methods. Namely: claw, palm y fingertip. And it’s ultra-light, so it won’t tire you out after hours of nonstop gaming.





As we say, it is wireless, allowing us to connect it in two different ways to our computer: via Bluetooth (ideal when we are not playing) and through Razer’s proprietary HyperSpeed ​​technology.

Its built-in battery promises astronomical usage figures of up to 950 hours without changing its batteries. And it has 18,000 DPI and two additional buttons on the left side where you can add custom functions within your favorite games.