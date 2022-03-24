take it for “only” 799.89 euros

At a time when the launch of the RTX 4000 family is closer in time than that of NVIDIA’s last generation, the RTX 3000, it is still extremely difficult to get hold of a good desktop GPU without paying a significant extra cost or making endless waits until you get stock. Something that does not happen in the field of laptops… and that, little by little, is moving to desktop components.



ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC NVIDIA 8 GB GDDR6X

And it is that although the graphics cards continue to have considerable price premiums in a market, such as that of gaming hardware, which is still as crazy as lately, we see how some RTX 3000 models are gradually beginning to drop. This one from Zotac is a clear example of this, and those who were waiting for a discount on graphics cards now have an excellent opportunity: It is on sale for 799.89 euros in PcComponentes and Amazon, incidentally reaching its historical minimum in both stores.

We are talking about the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC, one of the most coveted graphics cards today. As its name indicates, it is the OC version, so we can slightly raise their work frequencies to scratch some extra FPS compared to normal versions. Like the rest of the RTX 3070 Ti, it has 8 GB of GDDR6X VRAM memory, the latest NVIDIA technologies.





This graphics card, in combination with a good processor, 16 GB or more of RAM at high frequencies and an NVMe SSD from the dozens we find on the market, offers great performance for gaming at 1440p, allowing us to achieve high frame rates per second in all kinds of titles, no matter how demanding, at ultra quality. And if we are Full HD players, much more.

This particular model, the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC, It comes with three fans that help keep high temperatures at bay when it is at full capacity. and it incorporates three DisplayPort and one HDMI, so we will have no problem using it with any type of gaming monitor or television. It has a tremendous gaming design and, beware, it requires two 8-pin cables each to work properly, so we must make sure that we have enough free PCIe cables in our power supply.