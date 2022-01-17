take it on offer for 1,100 euros

It does nothing that NVIDIA presented its desktop version of the new entry graphics card in its desktop version. We are talking about the RTX 3050, a GPU that comes to replace the well-known GTX 1050 and GTX 1650 of past generations and that, now, opens the doors of ray tracing and DLSS at contained prices.

Even so, due to the shortage of components and the overpricing that we continue to suffer in the field of gaming hardware, the best way to test this (and other graphics cards) is to get a gaming laptop. Like this one from HP, which also has a 21% discount and that we can take home for 1,104.15 euros in El Corte Inglés. An offer that translates into savings of almost 300 euros.

It is one of the many gaming laptops from this manufacturer, which has a catalog for all types of players and needs. Specifically, we are talking about the HP VICTUS in its 16-d0040ns variant., which offers fairly balanced hardware for its price.





Noted for having a GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 con 4 GB de VRAM. Which, together with a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage, translates into good performance in any type of game. Of course, having to adjust the graphic options in the most demanding titles on the market.

This HP gaming laptop mounts a 16.1-inch screen, quite common diagonal in this manufacturer, with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz; the standard for gaming today. In addition to using IPS technology, with its good viewing angles and great colors.

Finally, this equipment includes a full backlit keyboard, ports and connections of all kinds (several USB type A and C, HDMI, RJ45…) and even standard operating system installed, which makes things quite easy for us: Windows 11 in its Home version.