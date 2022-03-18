take it on offer for 53 euros

When playing certain types of titles, mainly those first person shooters competitive and strategy, the use of a good keyboard and a good mouse is vital when it comes to obtaining a good gaming experience. And although it works for us with any model on the market, it is with a specifically gaming one that we notice a leap in quality regarding office models or designed for office automation and general use.

This Logitech mouse is one of the most beloved gaming models in the community, It has excellent user reviews and now we can take it home at half price on Amazon. With a usual cost of 105 euros, it is now reduced to 52.99 euros in said store, which means reaching its historical minimum on the way.

Specifically, we are talking about the Logitech G703 Lightspeed, one of the different alternatives offered by this well-known manufacturer of gaming peripherals. A mouse that stands out for its wireless connectivity and for having specifications designed to squeeze all kinds of titles.





This G703 includes a HERO sensor with no less than 25,600 DPI, a figure more than enough for all types of users and video games. which, moreover, we can regulate and exchange quickly through the manufacturer’s own software. It is black, discreet and has a fairly ergonomic design.

It has the possibility of adjusting its weight to our liking and with 6 fully programmable and customizable buttons, in which we can add different functions depending on each game. And despite being wireless, we can always have it ready to play thanks to its compatibility with Powerplay technology, which makes charge your battery wirelessly when using compatible Logitech peripherals (such as gaming mats).