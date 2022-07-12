take it on sale for less than 150 euros

One of the greatest advantages of playing on PC is the large number of alternatives that we have within our reach, both with regard to the configuration of the equipment itself and with regard to peripherals, accessories and gadgets that we can use in our day to day. Among the latter we have controls, joysticks, headphones, speakers, mice and keyboards. And the choice we make of each has a direct impact on the gaming experience we get on a daily basis.

Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, RGB LED Backlighting, Spanish QWERTY, Cherry MX Speed ​​(Fast and highly accurate)

Without a doubt, the keyboard is one of the most important peripherals in our entire setup. And although a basic office model is enough for us, it is a completely gaming one as we most enjoy our favorite video games. The Corsair K70 is one of the best and most complete on the market. And now we can take it reduced to only 144.60 euros on Amazon hours before Prime Day. A price not to let escape that, in addition, brings it closer to its historical minimum.





The Corsair K70 Mk.2 is a super complete keyboard that has everything we can ask of this type of peripheral. It is perfect for all kinds of equipment and setups, and even for last generation consoles. And if we want to renew our current keyboard for one that will last us years, this one from Corsair is a safe bet. Now, yes, it is full format and has generous dimensions, so we should make sure that our setup has enough space.

This K70 is wired and mechanical, with about switches Cherry MX Speed ​​that are characterized by low sound and high responsiveness, making them ideal for playing competitive online. In addition, it is backlit, with a customizable RGB. It incorporates an additional USB port and a good handful of quick accesses to multimedia functions that make life quite easy for us while we play. And it even includes a removable wrist rest that we will appreciate during our long gaming sessions.