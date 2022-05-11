Take it to its historical low before it runs out!

At last, graphics cards are gradually falling in price. After two years with prices through the roof due to the lack of stock that we all know too well by now, it seems that the gaming hardware market is stabilizing and we can already get hold of some GPU models at much more acceptable costs. That although they are still higher than desirable, they are not as prohibitive as this time ago.

Gigabyte Technology GV-N307TGAMING OC-8GD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6X Graphics Card

These days PcComponentes celebrates its Orange Days: a period of sales that offers us all kinds of gaming items, among which we find offers as interesting as that of this Gigabyte RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Now we can take it home reduced to 749.90 euros, a price that means reaching its historical minimum. And that what has been seen in recent months is not bad.





Se trata de la Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GAMING OC 8GB GDDR6X, one of the best valued assemblies by the community of this NVIDIA GPU. Which offers more than enough performance at 1080p and great at 1440p. Allowing us to play any title on the market in ultra graphic quality at high frame rates per second.

This particular Gigabyte model comes with three fans with which to keep temperatures at bay during our gaming sessions. By belonging to the RTX family, it gives us the possibility of using ray tracing and DLSS and bring a light overclock applied that makes us scratch the occasional extra FPS. It’s black, with an interesting design and even incorporates some RGB.