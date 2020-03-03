Take Me Out and Catchphrase’s TV studio confirms case of coronavirus

A coronavirus case has been confirmed at a tv studio the place Take Me Out and Catchphrase is filmed.

An worker of one of the companies at Maidstone Studios is known to have examined optimistic for the virus.

A spokesman for Vinters Enterprise Park, the place the studio is positioned, confirmed a member of their group had examined optimistic for Covid-19.

As a precaution, the group is self-isolating and working from house, Vinters mentioned.

The worker was identified with the an infection yesterday night in accordance with Kent Dwell.

In an electronic mail despatched out to workers, different employees on the website had been instructed the particular person had been within the constructing final week and has been instructed to self-isolate as a precaution.

In accordance with Kent On-line, the workers member is alleged to have returned to work final week after a visit to Italy – the place there are 2036 coronavirus circumstances at current, with 52 of these circumstances leading to demise as of third March 2020.

A spokesman for Vinters Enterprise Park mentioned: “We are able to affirm that there was notification {that a} tenant of the Vinters Enterprise Park has made us conscious {that a} member of their group has examined optimistic for Covid-19, and that their group is taking the wise precaution of self-isolating and working from house.

“Vinters Enterprise Park has taken steps to reiterate the steerage from UK authorities for employers and companies.Within the meantime, Vinters Enterprise Park has activated a spread of suggested actions and procedures oriented to safeguard the well being and security of all tenants, as per the steerage from UK authorities.”

The positioning opened in 1982 and describes itself as the most important impartial TV studios and has been used to movie Grocery store Sweep, Take Me Out and Trisha and was additionally the scene of the leaders debate, when Jeremy Corbyn took on Boris Johnson forward of the Common Election.

It additionally house to round 40 companies.

4 extra sufferers have examined optimistic for coronavirus in England, bringing the overall quantity of circumstances within the UK to 40, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty mentioned.

In an announcement, Professor Chris defined: “As of 9am this morning, 4 additional sufferers in England have examined optimistic for Covid-19.

“All 4 sufferers had lately travelled from Italy. The sufferers are from Hertfordshire, Devon and Kent. All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun. The whole quantity of UK circumstances is 40.”