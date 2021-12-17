Take this Alienware gaming laptop with the RTX 3060 with a discount of 500 euros; reaches its all-time low price on Amazon

Although we are about to put an end to this year, we are still unable to create a gaming PC with the latest generation hardware without having to pay a significant extra cost for components such as the graphics card. Why gaming laptops have taken on a new dimension by allowing us access to super powerful equipment at super interesting prices.

Mainly when they are on sale like this Alienware. Which is lowered in, eye, 500 euros; it drops from its original 2,399 euros to the 1,899 euros that it costs at the moment on Amazon. Discount that, incidentally, It means reaching its historical minimum price and an excellent opportunity to get hold of it.





This is the Alienware m15 R6, an excellent laptop with state-of-the-art hardware with which we can play all kinds of gamesBoth those that we already have in the market and those that are to come. And taking advantage of such interesting technologies as DLSS and ray tracing thanks to a graphics from the NVIDIA RTX family.



Alienware 15.6-Inch m15 R6 Gaming Laptop; Intel Core i7-11800H processor; 240 Hz, 1 ms display; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6; 16 GB RAM; 1 TB SSD; and Win10 Home

Specifically, this Alienware incorporates an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6 GB of VRAM memory, one of the most successful graphics of the latest NVIDIA batch. Plus a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

The screen, for its part, mounts a 15.6-inch panel with Full HD resolution, the usual combination in gaming laptops. But it incorporates a refresh rate of no less than 240 Hz and a response time of just 1 millisecond. To which must be added Windows 10 in its Home version as standard, which avoids having to install it later.