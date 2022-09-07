Take this gaming laptop with RTX 3080 at its lowest price on PcComponentes

Gaming laptops have become an excellent alternative to desktop gaming PCs, thanks to super competitive prices (reduced and on sale every two times three), unique portability and having hardware that sometimes it has little or nothing to envy to that of its desktop relatives. So whether we need to constantly move it from here to there or not, a gaming laptop is a safe bet when it comes to renewing our gaming equipment.

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R53X AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/32GB/1TB SSD/RTX3080/17.3″

In the market we find all kinds of models, with more modest and also more powerful components. With different prices, so that we can choose what suits us best depending on our budget and needs. Y if what we are looking for is the best possible performance to play in a portable formatthen look at this Acer Nitro model lowered to its historical minimum in PcComponentes: now we can take it on sale for 1,799 euros, compared to the more than 2,000 euros that it cost previously.

We are talking about the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R53X. A laptop loaded with gaming specifications, as well as a design that will delight the most gamers: it has a full backlit keyboard, all kinds of ports and connections for our peripherals and a sober as well as interesting construction. And most important of all: with it we can play whatever we want for years in ultra graphic quality and high frame rates per second.

Mainly, thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 8 GB of VRAM that this Acer contains. Which is accompanied by a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of NVMe SSD storage. But the thing does not end there, since this laptop also shows off its chest in the section of its screen by mounting a 17.3-inch panel with Quad HD resolution with IPS technology and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Altogether, a very powerful high-end computer that we only miss the operating system, which we must install ourselves .

