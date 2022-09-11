Take this gaming PC at a knockdown price in MediaMarkt’s Back to School offers

September is an ideal time to brand new gaming hardware. Back to class and work are already here. What added to the presentation of new components and new video game releases, makes our desire to play come back with more impetus than ever. And it is not a bad idea to get new equipment on these datesespecially if we take into account the great offers that we find every two times three.

PC gaming – PC Clon Powered By Asus Prime B660-K, Intel® Core™ i5-12400F, 16 GB, 1 TB SSD, Dual GeForce RTX™ 3060 OC, W11

This pre-assembled desktop PC with gaming hardware from Asus is a great example of that and now we can take it home at its lowest price to date, thanks to the MediaMarkt back-to-school campaign: 1,299 euros, plus an additional 150-euro gift card that we will receive in our email at the end of September. So, in total, this computer is left at 1,149 euros, quite a bargain if we look at its hardware.

Specifically, we are facing the PC Clone Powered By Asus Prime. One of the desktops of this assembler that, in this case, has Asus components. Which comes with a semi-tower with a very interesting design, with plenty of RGB and a transparent side panel that lets you see your components. Components that will allow us to play everything at 1080p in ultra for years.

Thanks, mainly, to its graphics card: an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 12 GB of VRAM memory. As well as mounting an Intel Alder Lake processor, the i5-12400F, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. All this together with the operating system installed as standardwhich prevents us from having to waste time installing it ourselves in the aftermath: Windows 11.

