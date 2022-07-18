Take this great gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and 17.3 “on sale for less than 2,000 euros

Razer is one of the best-known manufacturers of gaming hardware, peripherals, and equipment in the industry. And in its catalog it has a much-loved family of gaming laptops, the Blades, which they are ideal for those who want a good game equipment that they can always carry with themwith great finishes and a minimalist and elegant design.

Razer Blade 17 Advanced model – 17.3” QHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3060, Windows 10) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Among them, the Blade 17 Advanced Model is one of the best. And now we can take it home with a very balanced hardware configuration at a minimum price on Amazon: of the almost 1,500 euros that it has been costing days ago, now we can get hold of it for only 1,879.94 euros in said store. Which also means reaching its historical minimum.





We speak, as we say, of the Razer Blade 17 Advanced Model. A great gaming team with which we can play whatever we want with great graphic quality and constant frame rates per second. And with great clarity, thanks to the high resolution screen that this model has.

Regarding its hardware, this Blade 17 contains an RTX 3060 with 6 GB, a penultimate generation processor, the Intel Core i7-11800H, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. And beware, because its screen is 17.3 inches and It has Quad HD resolution and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, which brings us enormously closer to the gaming experience of a desktop. And it even comes with Windows 10 out of the box, so we avoid having to install it ourselves.