Take this HP gaming laptop with RTX 3050 and Windows 11 for 300 euros less, now on sale at Amazon

If you are looking for a gaming laptop with which to play everything but without spending too much, there is currently a wide variety of equipment around (and sometimes well below) 1,000 euros without giving up incorporating the latest hardware. Which are excellent for not too demanding users who want to have the latest on the market in terms of hardware but spending as little as possible.

HP Victus 16-d0066ns – 16.1″ FHD Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB DDR4-SDRAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050, Windows 11 Home) Silver Mica – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

And as an example, this excellent HP computer is highly discounted on Amazon, with 300 euros in savings that make it a great option in terms of value for money. Now it is on sale for only 999 euros, when in previous weeks it has been costing almost 1,300. Without a doubt, a great opportunity if we are looking for a team with these characteristics.





This is the HP Victus 16-d0066ns. A gaming laptop with a great design, great construction and hardware that allows us to comfortably play all current titles, with good graphic quality and constant FPS rates. Even taking advantage of ray tracing and DLSS, thanks to having a next-generation GPU from NVIDIA.

Specifically, this HP contains an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM, one of the last of the 3000 family to hit the market. As well as a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. All this, along with a 16.1-inch 1080p screen. And with Windows 11 as standard, avoiding having to install it ourselves in the aftermath.