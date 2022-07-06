take this MSI gaming monitor to an all-time low before Prime Day on Amazon

On more than one occasion we have commented that the monitor is, after the gaming equipment itself, the most important member of our gaming setup. Because, after all, it is the medium through which we receive the images, their quality and the frames per second generated by our graphics card. Y a wrong choice can ruin the gaming experience that we thought to obtain when we got our team.

There is a wide variety of gaming monitors on the market, ranging from just over 100 euros to more than 1,000. But if we are normal players, who play their games in both online and single-player competitive titles and look out of our pocket, now we can get this MSI on offer for 199 euros on Amazon and also on PcComponentes, on the occasion of PcDays. With 100 euros discount, that is, at a historical minimum.





The MSI Optix G272 is a really complete monitor for its price and if our idea for the future is to continue playing Full HD, with it we don’t need much more. It has a gaming aspect, with reduced frames, ports and enough connections for our graphics card or console and allows you to orient and adjust it in different ways to use it as it is most comfortable for us.

But regarding its purely gaming performance, this MSI has a 27-inch panel with Full HD resolution, with its consequent good sharpness to play, but maybe not so much for work and other productivity tasks. As well as a 16:9 ratio, an IPS panel (with its great viewing angles and good color representation) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of just 1 millisecond.