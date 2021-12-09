Take this pre-assembled gaming PC with the RTX 3060 and the Ryzen 5 5600G on sale for just over 1,500 euros; its historical minimum price

There are only a few days left in 2021; a year marked, among other things, for being one of the most problematic in memory for the gaming hardware industry. From consoles to graphics cards, a shortage of components has meant that Over the last few months it has been tremendously difficult to assemble a gaming PC with the latest generation hardware. So many users have ended up opting for gaming laptops and even pre-assembled computers.

This one from Millenium is a clear example of an already assembled gaming PC, through which we can access some latest batch components while saving money. Especially now that it is on sale and has just hit its all-time low. With a price that usually ranges between 1,700 and 1,900 euros, at the moment we can take it home for 1,666 euros on Amazon. Discount that does not appear as such, but that in any case allows us to save a good handful of euros.





We are talking about the Millenium SORAKA Mini, a computer that stands out for including components that will allow us to play everything in 1080p at high frame rates per second. At the same time we take advantage of technologies such as DLSS and ray tracing, thanks to incorporating a graphics from the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series. Besides being ideal for small setups, since it is a mini version, it uses a small and compact tower.

About the hardware, this gaming PC incorporates coveted RTX 3060 graphics with 12GB of VRAM memory. Which together with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 16 GB of RAM and a storage composed of a 480 GB SSD plus a 1 TB HDD, translates into a great team with which to play whatever we want in Full HD. As well as a very good performance in 1440p. To which we must add that it incorporates Windows 10 installed as standard, so we do not have to be the ones who install it ourselves in the aftermath.