take this RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB on sale for just 500 euros

The weeks continue to pass and the latest generation graphics cards continue their general drop in prices, just in time for the arrival of the new NVIDIA RTX 4000 family. Which makes it the best moment we remember, since 2020to get a current GPU at a much more affordable cost for our pocket.

GEFORCE RTX 3060 Ti graphics card

Of the current NVIDIA catalog, without a doubt the most successful graphics card of all is the RTX 3060 and its Ti variant. And now we can get hold of the latter in this Zotac assembly at a minimum price: 509.89 euros at PcComponentes and also at Amazon. A price for one of the best-selling GPUs, which is now cheaper than ever in both stores.

We are talking about the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge LHR 8GB GDDR6. An ideal graphics card to play everything at 1080p and that performs quite well at 1440p, allowing us to play all kinds of next-generation video games in ultra graphic quality and high frame rates per second. Even taking advantage of ray tracing and DLSS, the two most interesting technologies of the moment.

It is a compact assembly with a double fan with which to minimize high temperatures while we play. It also has backplate and HDMI and DisplayPort ports for our monitors. And with its 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory we will be more than covered for years, when the games are increasingly demanding in this regard. And all this, for just 500 euros thanks to this offer.