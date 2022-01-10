Take-Two buys FarmVille creators for a millionaire sum: one more step in the mobile market

The company will increase its portfolio with games such as CSR Racing or Words with Friends, all developed by Zynga.

Take-Two is very clear about its intention to become one of the companies in interactive entertainment most important in the sector, something that has been demonstrated with initiatives related to the FIFA brand. To stay at the top of this sector, it has set its sights on the mobile market, an area to which it accesses with the purchase of Zynga for 12.7 billion of dollars (a value that corresponds to 9.86 dollars for each share of the company).

Take-Two disburses 12,700 million for the purchase of ZyngaAs read in Business Wire, Take-Two has carried out this strategy to strengthen its position in the digital entertainment market, as Zynga has a portfolio of mobile development quite extensive. In this sense, his experience is demonstrated with various games for smartphones such as CSR Racing, Words with Friends, Empires & Puzzles or the well-known FarmVille, which closed its farms in Meta at the end of 2020. In addition, it should be noted that the study is focused on the development of Star Wars: Hunters, which will be released on Nintendo Switch and mobile phones in 2022.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, celebrated this acquisition with an eye to the possibilities within the mobile market: “We are excited to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership in mobile, the segment that grows faster in the interactive entertainment industry. “

Take-Two is certainly behind a good handful of current games, making the company a major pillar in the industry. Some of its franchises have reaped spectacular figures, something that we see weekly with a GTA 5 that has not lost its bellows since its launch in 2013. Following this line, the parents of Rockstar intend to turn the saga into a phenomenon as relevant as James Bond, because they believe that it can be an imperishable brand.

