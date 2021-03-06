Take-Two CEO says players are already prepared to pay 80 euros for a game

In the past, Take-Two He has already defended the price increase in the games of PS5 and Xbox Series X. In fact, the executive director of the publisher, Strauss Zelnick, justified it by referring to the increases in production costs. As he commented, these would have increased between 200% and 300% in the course of the last 15 years. Reason that would be enough for the publisher to think that the standard of 60 euros had to be revised.

Well, despite the fact that some of the Take-Two games have already been put on sale with that price of € 80 (there are 70 in the United States), such as NBA 2K21 on PS5, today the company has commented that users “They are already prepared to pay $ 70 per game.”.

Today’s information comes to us, again, from Strauss Zelnick. And it is that the CEO of Take-Two has made these statements at the recent Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (transcription via VGC). And as you can see below, his words are very much in line with his previous statements:

“We announced a price tag of $ 70 for NBA 2K21, our opinion was that we are offering a variety of extraordinary experiences, with lots of replayability, and the last time there was a top-of-the-line price increase in the United States was in 2005, 2006, so we think consumers were ready for it. “.

Does this mean that the next games released by Take-Two will also have that price? Here comes the most interesting of these new statements. According to Strauss, the company’s focus should be to focus projects on those types of games that justify the price through content.

Therefore, and only if we apply logic, if a game published by Take-Two does not meet these premises, in principle, it should not reach the market with that price. Here are Strauss’s words: