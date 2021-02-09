Take Two is still confident of releasing 93 games in five years

Nearly a year after announcing that it planned to release 93 games in the next five years, Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has again said that it will release 93 games in the next five years.

This number comes from Take-Two Interactive’s earnings report, in which the company gave the very specific number without acknowledging that a year had passed since it first gave that number, nor describing how its launches over the last year fit into that planned list of exactly 93 titles.

When asked by an investor on the call to explain how the past year had affected the number, Take-Two chairman Karl Slatoff seemed to indicate that “93 stocks in five years” is a milestone beginning in 2020, and not simply a new goal to start in 2021.

“The ’93 titles’ we said there were a snapshot, it was a moment in time,” he said. “And we really haven’t given any updates on that since. Of course things go in and out all the time, it hasn’t been that long since then so you can’t expect there to be a significant amount of movement, but I can tell you with Certainly there are some things that have fallen and some that have returned. But generally speaking, these are pretty good numbers. We hope this channeling will be as smooth as we pass various milestones, so it will change over time, but we haven’t provided additional updates beyond the initial announcement we made. “

He also broke down some statistics on the company’s expectations for those 93 titles, which by the way are again the same statistics that it gave in May of last year: “63 powerful games, 17 somewhat different projects and 12 more arcade or casual titles.” Let 47 of the releases be existing IPs, while the rest are new IPs. 72 are planned for console, PC and streaming services, and seven of those 72 will also reach mobile devices; 23 of the 93 will be available only on mobile devices. And 67 of the games will be premium releases, while 26 will be free.

This is not to say that Take-Two hasn’t made progress toward that 93-release goal in the last year. In 2020, its subsidiaries released a number of games, including Disintegration by Private Division, and numerous games by 2K Games, including Carnival Games, NBA 2K21, XCOM: Chimera Squad, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and Mafia: Definitive Edition. It also released various DLC packs (which Slatoff had previously said didn’t count toward the 93 game releases), as well as older games that were relaunched on new platforms, such as Borderlands 3 and NBA 2K21 that made their way to next-gen platforms, and BioShock: The Collection coming to Nintendo Switch, which is unclear if they would be included among the 93.

Kerbal Space Program 2

This figure is also likely indicative of a milestone set in the current fiscal year, which for Take-Two ends March 31, 2020. The company may provide a more comprehensive update on its progress toward 93 game releases. in your financial statements for the next quarter, which will include your earnings and goals for the new fiscal year.

Among the games that could potentially be part of this issue would be the still-unannounced GTA 6, the new Bioshock, Kerbal Space Program 2 (which was delayed to 2022), and the usual 2K Sports titles with NBA 2K at the helm.