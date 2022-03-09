Take-Two leaves Russia and ceases the sale of GTA 5, the third most popular game on its market

Users in Russia and Belarus will also not be able to install the company’s video games on their devices.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 8, 2022, 18:08 67 comments

More and more companies in the industry have blocked the sale of their products in Russia and Belarus. In this sense, a few hours ago, Take-Two’s decision to abandon the market in both countries was announced, blocking the sales of its products and even the installation of its video games.

“We have watched the recent events in Ukraine with sadness and concern,” Alan Lewis, Take-Two’s vice president of communications, told GamesIndustry. “After much thought over the last week, we have decided to stop new sales, installations and marketing support for our brands in Russia and Belarus,” adds the executive of the American giant.

Thus, until a new date, players from the Russian Federation and Belarus will not be able to buy and/or download releases of 2K Games, 2K Sports, Private Division y RockstarAnd that includes NBA 2K22, OlliOlli World and Grand Theft Auto V, the third most successful video game on Russian territory according to Newzoo. It is only surpassed in popularity by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2, both from Valve.

With this decision, Take-Two joins other large companies such as CD Projekt RED, Microsoft, EA, Ubisoft and a long etcetera that in recent days have chosen to leave Russia in protest at the invasion of Ukraine, which began nearly two weeks. In fact, it was Ukraine itself that requested this pressure measure.

In turn, several companies in the sector are donating part of their profits to the Ukrainian people, launching initiatives such as a bundle of 1,000 games for only 10 dollars.

More about: Take-Two, Rockstar, 2K Games, Private Division, Grand Theft Auto V, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.