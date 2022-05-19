Take-Two plans to release 24 major games by 2025, doubling releases this year

The company’s latest financial report sets out ambitious plans for the near-term future.

On the occasion of the presentation of the latest financial report, which offers data on the last quarter and the entire fiscal year, Take-Two He has commented on the plans for the company’s short-term future in the video game sector, and the data they have left behind has surprised analysts.

In the multinational they have been anticipating an increase in launches for some time, but the figures shared with investors are especially striking. The company has talked about what it has scheduled for this fiscal year (in which we are currently and that ends in March 2023), but also of the forecasts until 2025.

ensure that this year will double the number of big pitches, understanding by this games “with the deepest gameplay and more hours of content”, as mentioned by Take-Two itself. For example, here are the most famous sagas of Rockstar or the great sport launches of 2K Sports.

They have The Quarry and Midnight Suns confirmed for this yearFor this fiscal year we have outstanding releases of this type such as The Quarry, the new Supermassive Games, which arrives on June 10, or Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which will land on PC and consoles later. In addition, there will be NBA and PGA titles corresponding, but some names remain to be known that should be dated before the first quarter of 2023 elapses.

Dozens of games every year

For the next few years, Take-Two’s ambition goes one step further. They plan to launch 24 great games before 2025, or at least before the end of the fiscal period in March of that same year. However, they are cautious in their statements, specifying that “release dates may change and new titles can be added to the list”.

The 24 do not include indies or mobile gamesThese forecasts do not include independent games, smaller developments or lower-ranking titles for mobile phones, so it is expected that at a general level they will arrive multitude of releases in the coming years. We can expect ten more indie games, seven mid-range games, and a score on mobile, as well as eight remakes or remasters before the end of fiscal year 2025.

It is possible that in the coming months we will learn more developments that the Take-Two studios have in hand, such as the ambitious triple A game by the hand of Visual Conceptsresponsible for NBA 2K and WWE 2K, which will also have an important license to its credit.

More about: Take Two, 2K, Releases, The Quarry and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.