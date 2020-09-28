Takeuchi Yuko Dying: Japan Struggles to Explain

The dying of Japanese actress Takeuchi Yuko by an obvious suicide on Sunday has prompted an outpouring of grief and reflection from each atypical followers and trade insiders.

Age 40 on the time of her dying, Takeuchi had been the highest of her career for twenty years, showing in a gentle stream of movies, TV dramas and, that all-important barometer of recognition within the native leisure world, TV commercials. The newest in a procession of outstanding Japanese skills to take their very own lives, together with actor Miura Haruma and actress Ashina Sei, Takeuchi was arguably the largest identify and her dying is inflicting the largest shock waves.

After rising to stardom within the 1999 NHK morning drama “Asuka” as a teen, Takeuchi stayed in excessive demand, along with her sunny smile and glowing face seen on all the things from movie posters and journal covers to beer adverts. “I’m really shocked,” stated one commentator on a TV Asahi information story. “I cherished her stunning look and absorbing performances; she was the very picture of a Yamato Nadeshiko (a time period for a lady who embodies the standard virtues of Japanese femininity).

This picture, as trade reporters and colleagues testify in on-line feedback, was no façade. Takeuchi was each an intensive skilled, who got here to the set prepared to nail the knottiest strains on the primary take, and a caring particular person. “She was referred to as the ‘Queen of snacks’ by the crew,” a journalist for the Sports activities Nippon tabloid wrote. “She would deliver meals like hard-to-get treats and seasonal dishes and inform everybody to ‘eat up.’ She was very thoughtful to the workers.”

Additionally, by all accounts Takeuchi was pleased in her second marriage to fellow actor Nakabayashi Taiki, age 35, who found her physique of their Tokyo residence early Sunday morning. As well as to a teenage son from a earlier marriage, Takeuchi had an toddler son born in January.

In an interview for the October problems with Lee, a month-to-month girls’s journal, Takeuchi stated “Now that I’m in my forties I’ve no want to look again. As an alternative it’s as if every kind of weights have dropped from my shoulders – I really feel lighter.” Requested about how she felt about spending extra time along with her household due to the pandemic, she replied “Having numerous face time with my household makes me really feel that it’s OK to worth my very own life a little bit extra. In my forties, I would like to get pleasure from time with my household, whereas having this axis referred to as work.”

This doesn’t reply the query of why a cherished, revered, profitable and seemingly grounded particular person like Takeuchi would take her personal life. Nakabayashi instructed the press, “I can’t consider any purpose why she would do that – she appeared to be the identical as all the time.”

On-line commenters have talked about post-partum melancholy, the pressures of Japanese present enterprise and the shortage of psychological well being assist in Japan as potential contributing elements to Takeuchi’s suicide. “Japan is chilly in the best way it thinks in regards to the mentally sick,” wrote one TV Asahi information website commenter. “By way of religious happiness, Japan ranks extraordinarily low as compared with the remainder of the world,” famous one other.

Not one of the above elements have as but been confirmed by any investigation, nevertheless. Takeuchi left no suicide notice. And the thriller stays.

On a TBS Sunday 123 present he emcees, veteran comic Hikari Ota instructed his nationwide viewers that “Everybody has the identical worries, be they well-known folks from the previous or nice philosophers. Don’t assume you’re the one one with worries – spit them out, get assist. You’re not alone.”

On Japanese 123 reveals, the place severe speak about psychological well being is about as frequent as unicorns, this was an indication that, after a sequence of tragic deaths, attitudes towards a beforehand taboo topic could also be altering. For the following sufferer, well-known or no, change can’t come too quickly.