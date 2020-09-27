Takeuchi Yuko Lifeless: Japanese Actress Was 40

Japanese actress Takeuchi Yuko was discovered lifeless by her husband, actor Nakabayashi Taiki, of their Tokyo house early Sunday morning. Forty years previous on the time of her loss of life, she was the mom of two, together with an toddler boy who was born in January.

Whereas Takeuchi left no observe, loss of life by suicide is being presumed. If that’s confirmed Takeuchi’s demise would observe different latest suicides by well-known Japanese skills, together with actress Ashina Sei earlier this month, actor Miura Harumi in July and actuality TV star Kimura Hana in Could. Takeuchi’s official web site at Stardust Promotion has not but been up to date.

Born in Saitama Prefecture in 1980, Takeuchi amassed a protracted listing of credit in each TV dramas and movies, in addition to many home performing awards.

After making her debut within the 1996 drama “Cyborg,” Takeuchi rose to the trade heights with lead roles within the hit 1999 NHK drama “Asuka” and the 2001 TBS drama “Love and Life within the White.”

Her movie profession started with a supporting function within the 1998 J-Horror hit “Ring.” Her first starring flip was within the 1998 teen drama “Harmless World.”

Over the following 20 years Takeuchi was in excessive demand for TV and movie roles, typically taking part in characters on the comically ditzy aspect, such because the hospital investigator within the 2009 Nakamura Yoshihiro thriller drama “The Triumphant Return of Common Rouge.” However she was additionally forged because the razor-sharp sleuth in “Miss Sherlock,” a 2018 collection co-produced by Hulu and HBO Asia and broadcast in 18 nations world wide.

In 2007 Takeuchi swept native finest actress awards for taking part in a brassy, free-spirted good friend and surrogate mother to her married lover’s younger daughter in Negishi Kichitaro’s ”Canine Within the Sidecar.” Extra just lately, she received a Japan Academy finest supporting actress prize for her work within the 2014 drama “Cape Nostalgia.”

(c) 2011 Stardust Internet Inc

Takeuchi’s heat, smiling, woman-of-the-people picture additionally made her widespread with advertisers, who used her because the face of many advert campaigns, with Panasonic, Suntory and Shiseido amongst her better-known purchasers.

Her most up-to-date movie, the caper comedy “The Confidence Man JP: Princess,” was launched in July.

If you happen to or anybody you recognize within the U.S. is having ideas of suicide, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/assets. In different territories, please name your native suicide hotline.