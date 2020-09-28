Takeuchi Yuko Loss of life: Japan Struggles to Explain

The loss of life of Japanese actress Takeuchi Yuko by an obvious suicide on Sunday has prompted an outpouring of grief and reflection from each bizarre followers and business insiders.

Age 40 on the time of her loss of life, Takeuchi had been the highest of her career for 20 years, showing in a gradual stream of movies, TV dramas and, that all-important barometer of recognition within the native leisure world, TV commercials. The most recent in a procession of distinguished Japanese skills to take their very own lives, together with actor Miura Haruma and actress Ashina Sei, Takeuchi was arguably the largest title and her loss of life is inflicting the largest shock waves.

After rising to stardom within the 1999 NHK morning drama “Asuka” as a youngster, Takeuchi stayed in excessive demand, along with her sunny smile and glowing face seen on all the things from movie posters and journal covers to beer advertisements. “I’m actually shocked,” stated one commentator on a TV Asahi information story. “I beloved her lovely look and absorbing performances; she was the very picture of a Yamato Nadeshiko (a time period for a lady who embodies the normal virtues of Japanese femininity).

This picture, as business reporters and colleagues testify in on-line feedback, was no façade. Takeuchi was each a radical skilled, who got here to the set prepared to nail the knottiest strains on the primary take, and a caring particular person. “She was known as the ‘Queen of snacks’ by the crew,” a journalist for the Sports activities Nippon tabloid wrote. “She would convey meals like hard-to-get treats and seasonal dishes and inform everybody to ‘eat up.’ She was very thoughtful to the employees.”

Additionally, by all accounts Takeuchi was comfortable in her second marriage to fellow actor Nakabayashi Taiki, age 35, who found her physique of their Tokyo condo early Sunday morning. As well as to a teenage son from a earlier marriage, Takeuchi had an toddler son born in January.

In an interview for the October problems with Lee, a month-to-month girls’s journal, Takeuchi stated “Now that I’m in my forties I’ve no need to look again. As a substitute it’s as if every kind of weights have dropped from my shoulders – I really feel lighter.” Requested about how she felt about spending extra time along with her household due to the pandemic, she replied “Having a whole lot of face time with my household makes me really feel that it’s OK to worth my very own life just a little extra. In my forties, I need to take pleasure in time with my household, whereas having this axis known as work.”

This doesn’t reply the query of why a beloved, revered, profitable and seemingly grounded particular person like Takeuchi would take her personal life. Nakabayashi advised the press, “I can’t consider any motive why she would do that – she appeared to be the identical as at all times.”

On-line commenters have talked about post-partum melancholy, the pressures of Japanese present enterprise and the dearth of psychological well being assist in Japan as doable contributing components to Takeuchi’s suicide. “Japan is chilly in the way in which it thinks concerning the mentally in poor health,” wrote one TV Asahi information web site commenter. “By way of religious happiness, Japan ranks extraordinarily low compared with the remainder of the world,” famous one other.

Not one of the above components have as but been confirmed by any investigation, nonetheless. Takeuchi left no suicide observe. And the thriller stays.

On a TBS Sunday program, often known as a large present, veteran comic Hikari Ota advised his nationwide viewers: “Everybody has the identical worries, be they well-known individuals from the previous or nice philosophers. Don’t assume you’re the one one with worries – spit them out, get assist. You’re not alone.”

On such large reveals, infotainment packages targeted on superstar scandal and gossip, critical speak about psychological well being is about as frequent as unicorns. This was an indication that, after a sequence of tragic deaths, attitudes towards a beforehand taboo topic could also be altering. For the following sufferer, well-known or no, change can’t come too quickly.