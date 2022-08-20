Taking advantage of the premiere of Tekken on Netflix, 8 animated series based on video games that we recommend

With a wide range to choose from, we dedicate the top to the most recent productions.

The world of animation has always found in video game franchises a fertile licensing ground interesting to exploit. And we go back almost to the origins of the industry, with icons as important as Super Mario or Pac-Man. how to forget about Carmen Sandiego and its catchy melody? Sonic has also starred in different animated series since the nineties and, of course, we cannot talk about animation and video games without acknowledging the enormous success of Pokémon and Digimon.

It is true that not all the series were equally mythical, such as the one starring the GIJOE-style Street Fighter fighters, which during the 90s languished in the shadow of Japanese animation productions. The fact is that if there was a video game that worked in sales, it didn’t take long for it to become a cartoon series.

Over the years, and with the evolution suffered by video games and the world of television, the panorama has changed a lot. On the one hand, the profile of video game fans has matured together with the industry, which has invited studios and developers to work with products that are more interesting for an adult audience, offering entertainment alternatives to video game lovers who no longer identify with products aimed at children.

On the other hand, the conventional model of television series has given way to current streaming platforms. And whether on platforms dedicated to animation such as Crunchyroll or in other more general ones such as Netflixthe relationship between animation and video games seems closer than ever, with a surprising number of releases in recent years.

There are many novelties, and so interesting, that it is difficult to choose. Right now we have the premiere of the Tekken: Lineage series on Netflix, which is not the first adaptation of the Tekken saga, but this new production wants to be one of the most faithful to the original material. The plot takes place between the events of Tekken 2 and Tekken 3, with a young Jin Kazama delivered to revenge and willing to break the faces of all his rivals of the mythical The King of Iron Fist Tournament. Coinciding with the launch of Tekken: Lineage, we have decided to make a selection of the video game-based animation series that we find most interesting.

And watch out, there are some premieres pending this year that promise to become small phenomena. Without going any further, Netflix premieres Tekken: Lineage CD Projekt RED have collaborated with the legendary animation studio Studio Trigger to bring the underworld of Night City to life in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, based on Cyberpunk 2077. Let’s get down to business.

¡To the series of Cuphead! (Netflix)

From the world of classic cartoons to video games and back to the world of animation. Studio MDHR Captain a team of animation professionals dedicated to translating all the craziness of Cuphead into a dozen chaotic episodes where humor justifies everything.

Dota: Dragonborn (Netflix)

Valve and Netflix shake hands in this series by Studio Mir (again) with scripts by Ashley Miller, who has worked on movies like ‘X-Men: First Generation’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and series like ‘Black Sails’, ‘Fringe’ and ‘Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles’. 8 episodes full of dragonades, witchcraft and swords.

Arcane (Netflix)

The League of Legends Universe serves as the setting for one of the most revolutionary and compelling animation spectacles of the last decade. I’m not exaggerating! The work carried out by the Gallic study Fortiche elevates the mythology created by Riot for your games to a new level. An essential series even if you don’t like it LOL. By the way, the Arcane: Bridging the Rift documentary series shows you how Arcane was made.

Castlevania (Netflix)

The Konami classic reaches its fourth animated season under the baton of the comic writer Warren Ellis (Astonishing X-Men, Moon Knight, The Authority, Planetary, Hellblazer). Netflix and Frederator Studios have opted for a plot that mixes elements of Castlevania III y Curse of Darkness. The success of the first seasons has facilitated the premiere of a new series, Castlevania: Nocturne, which will take place during the French Revolution.

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

Netflix revitalizes the Carmen Sandiego series with an animated proposal very much in the style of Kim Possible or Samurai Jack. This new series tells the origins of her character and her early years as the world’s greatest thief. Visually it is one of the most interesting proposals on this list, highly recommended if you are a fan to the world of illustrationand animation (of course).

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Crunchyroll)

A classic of the animated series that fully returned rejuvenated in 2020 and that now has almost 100 episodes on Crunchyroll. A work that hooked a whole generation of viewers at a time when Japanese animation was becoming strong in Spain with Dragon Ball or Champions. Without a doubt, one of those series that not only makes you love the medium, but also makes you want to play the entire Dragon Quest game saga again,

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Netflix)

Halfway between the original material of the video games of Capcom and The X-Files, this 3D animated miniseries reunites us with Leon and Claire years after the horrors of Raccoon City. Without being, by far, a masterpiece, it may be one of the most drinkable adaptations of all that the Resident Evil franchise has suffered.

Shenmue (Crunchyroll)

The second series of Crunchyroll in this list it comes hand in hand, nothing more and nothing less, than Shenmue. When we fans are still trying to get over the trauma of the third game, the legendary studio Telecom Animation Film is in charge of bringing the SEGA classic to an animated series.

