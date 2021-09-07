‘Taking part in continues’ in West Bengal, claims Mukul Roy – 24 BJP MLAs in contact with me

Kolkata: A lot of TMC leaders and employees had joined the BJP all over the West Bengal Meeting elections. However after the victory of TMC within the elections, as soon as once more homecoming has began. Just lately, Mukul Roy kept away from the BJP and joined TMC. On the identical time, as soon as once more it sort of feels that a lot of BJP leaders are going to show to TMC. After TMC’s nationwide basic secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed, now Mukul Roy has claimed that 25 BJP MLAs are in his touch.Additionally Learn – Congress will box a candidate towards Mamta Banerjee within the by-election, the verdict used to be taken within the assembly of the state committee

Allow us to tell that the day prior to this, after wondering the ED, Abhishek Banerjee had claimed that 25 BJP MLAs are in contact with him. Allow us to tell that previously, BJP MLA Soumen Roy had made a comeback in TMC. On the identical time, apprehensions are being raised about different BJP MLAs becoming a member of TMC. Allow us to tell that within the month of June, Mukul Roy left the BJP and joined TMC.

On the identical time, 4 MLAs together with BJP MLAs Soumen Roy, Vishwajit Das, Tanmay Ghosh had joined TMC previously. The particular factor is that a majority of these MLAs are thought to be with reference to Mukul Roy. These types of folks had joined BJP on account of Mukul Roy earlier than the 2021 meeting elections.

In this sort of state of affairs, the collection of BJP MLAs which used to be 77 until now has come right down to 71. Allow us to inform that at this time Mamta Banerjee is the Leader Minister, but when she does now not win by way of contesting from any meeting seat after contesting the elections, then she must relinquish the publish of Leader Minister.