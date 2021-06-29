Taking selfie is asserted against the law on this state, it’s going to be tough if stuck, know why strict laws have been made

Ahmedabad: If stuck taking selfie at a spot in Dang district of Gujarat, then it’s going to be thought to be as against the law and if stuck, criminal motion will also be taken. Actually, taking selfies has been declared against the law for the aim of stopping injuries in any such selfie affair. Positioned in South Gujarat, Dang is a very talked-about position amongst vacationers. Numerous vacationers come right here to peer the Saputara Hill Station and the waterfall, particularly all over the monsoons. Because of the decline within the instances of corona virus an infection, folks have began coming once more within the wet season. Additionally Learn – Meals grains rip-off in Gujarat, huge rigging of backed ration stores, 8 arrested

Further collector of the district TD Damor mentioned that if persons are noticed taking selfies in Dang, then motion shall be taken towards them underneath legal provisions. The respectable mentioned that such restrictions have been in position in Dang for the remaining two-three years and now their length has been prolonged by way of issuing a brand new notification. Damor mentioned, "Some folks have died within the injuries and many of us had been injured. This determination has been taken to forestall this."

He mentioned, "Particularly younger folks cross to any extent within the pursuit of taking just right selfies and injuries occur. There were many incidents of folks falling into the trench and flowing into the water. In some instances folks have even died and many of us had been injured." The respectable mentioned that the district management has submit hoardings at quite a lot of vacationer puts caution them towards taking selfies.