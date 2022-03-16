Talavera de la Reina, on the way to ceasing to be a ‘ghost city’ thanks to a large Meta CPD and the GAIA-X European cloud project

Yesterday, after the last Council of Ministers, President Sánchez met with Javier Olivána Spanish engineer who —years after trying to succeed with a ‘Spanish Facebook’— today is the Meta Vice President and responsible for the growth of its main platforms.

The reason for the meeting? The location of the company’s next big data center owner of Facebook and WhatsApp. The goal of both? that said center can be located in Spain, thus becoming the first Meta in all of southern Europe (the company already has another 3 on the continent, but located in Scandinavia and the British Isles)

Thanks to that, 2,000 of the 10,000 jobs that Meta plans to create in the Old Continent in the coming years could be located in our country. But Sánchez and Oliván did not speak of ‘Spain’ in the abstract…

…Conversely, There is already a project around a specific location: Talavera de la Reina (Toledo)where Meta plans to invest more than 1,000 million euros to install a Data Center Campus of approximately 300,000 square meters (which would make it the largest Data Center of Meta in Europe) in the Polígono de Torrehierro.

Productive meeting with Javier Oliván, Vice President of @Meta. We celebrate the company’s investments in our country that will generate 2,000 jobs. Spain is a hub of talent and entrepreneurship and will continue to be at the forefront of digitization, supporting technologies such as the Metaverse. pic.twitter.com/Rms4dzl9PQ – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 15, 2022

The estimate of the Castilian-La Mancha government is that these facilities will create more than 1,000 direct jobs, of which 250 would be highly qualified. It is not that they can launch the bells on the fly yet: from Meta they warn that, although they are convinced of the suitability of the location, the bureaucratic process “will be very long” and cannot yet be 100% confirmed that will finally take place.

A ‘transcendental’ news for a city threatened by economic decline

Emiliano García-Page, president of the autonomous community, has defined it as “a commitment in the form of a promise of marriage, but there is still no marriage”, although he has made it clear that intends to accelerate “as much as the law allows” the processing of this “transcendental megaproject […] one of the most important news that there will be in the year”.

“Meta, with a stroke of the pen, it can be giving use to all the industrial land that was left unused in Talavera“, explains García-Page about these facilities whose construction would start at the earliest in 2023 and that they are expected to be completed in 2030. According to the mayor of the city, Tita García Élez,

“It is showing that the technology sector can make its way in Talavera and is compatible with traditional sectors. […] this sum of efforts will strengthen the local economy and Talavera’s position on the digital map”.

Great news for a city whose economic decline in recent years seemed to be becoming unstoppable. So much so that, three years ago, the second most populous city in the region saw how in 2015 it became the fourth city with the most unemployment in all of Spain (37.5%) and how, three years later, the newspaper El País published a report entitled “Talavera resists ending up as a ghost town”.

Now, if all goes well with Meta, the situation may start to turn around. But it is that, even if it were not so, this is not the only great project related to the Cloud that has turned its attention to the City of Ceramics…

Not everything depends on Meta

…within two days, the municipality will host the constituent assembly of the association Gaia-X Spainthe national ‘hub’ of a community project with which more than 150 entities intend to start contributing to the building a federated European data infrastructure that ends our dependence on solutions provided by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Interestingly, Microsoft and Amazon themselves will participate in the meetingalong with companies such as IBM, Red Hat, Accenture, Repsol, Telefónica, Airbus and various academic entities, public administrations and business associations.

Several of these companies (along with others such as Oracle and HP Enterprise) are already ‘partners’ of a ‘Regional Center for Digital Innovation’ also based in Talavera, an initiative that contributed positive points to the Talavera candidacy before Gaia-X.