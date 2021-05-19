Tale 9 Months Ki (Sony) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Tale 9 Months Ki (Sony) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Tale 9 Months Ki is an Indian tv display. The display is made below the manufacturing of Rangrez Tv Works, starring Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra within the lead roles. The display is premiered from 23 November 2020 to 23 April 2021 at Sony Leisure Tv..
Tale
Tale 9 Months Ki display tale revolves round a woman Alia Shroff, a tender entrepreneur, who desires to turn out to be a mom with out marriage with the lend a hand IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), so she begins seek for a donor and in spite of everything meet Sarangdhar Pandey, an aspiring creator and lately jobless. What’s the tale flip round them, can be observed on this TV display.
|Identify
|Tale 9 Months Ki
|Primary Solid
|Sukirti Kandpal
Aashay Mishra
|Style
|Romance and Drama
|Director
|Ashish Ranglani
Aniruddh Rajdarekar
|Manufacturer
|Arshad Abbas
Akash Thakkar
|Editor
|Sandeep Singh
|Tale
|Anjum Abbas
|Screenplay
|Amit Sen Choudhary
|Discussion
|Kukubh Imam
|Identify & Background Song
|Aryan Tiwari
Sarthak Nakul
|Cameraman
|Aniruddh Barua
Mehar Mate
|DoP
|Ankit Trivedi
|Gown Fashion designer
|Chandini Sahu
|Manufacturing Fashion designer
|Satyen Choudhary
|Set Fashion designer
|Arshad Abbas
|Inventive Director
|Danish Mansoori
Pradeep Giri
|Inventive Manufacturer
|Anjum Abbas
|Manufacturing Area
|Rangrez Tv Works
Solid
The entire solid of TV display Tale 9 Months Ki
Sukirti Kandpal
As : Alia Shroff
Aashay Mishra
As : Sarangdhar Pandey
Avni Taywade
As : Sayuri Pandey (Sarangdhar and Alia’s daughter)
Hridaan Choudhary
As : Agastya Pandey (Sarangdhar and Alia’s son)
Bhumika Chheda
As : Dr. Rabia Ahmed (Alia’s buddy)
Shruti Prakash
As : Kavya (Café proprietor)
Dadhi Pandey
As : Brij Mohan Pandey (Sarangdhar’s father)
Kanupriya Pandit
As : Kamaleshwari Pandey (Sarangdhar’s mom)
Monaa Mokhha
As : Kusum Pandey (Sarangdhar’s eldest sister)
Sharat Sonu
As : Pawan (Kusum’s husband)
Prabha Tanvi
As : Sunita (Aliya’s Maid)
Ashish Nayyar
As : Gautam Shroff (Alia’s father)
Komal Chhabria
As : Nandini Sharma (Alia’s mom)
Kaushiki Rathore
As : Elaichi
Kavita Vaid
As : Bhuaji
Anant Vijay Joshi
As : Veer (Aliya’s husband)
Sayantan Banerjee
As : Parom Chakroborty (DDS’s HR)
Shivanshu Sharma
As : Gauri (Sarangdhar’s buddy)
Hardik Thakkar
As : Rahul (Worker at DDS)
Pooja S Jadhav
As : Mala (Worker at DDS; Rahul’s love passion)
Vidhi Chitalia
As : Nitya (Anant’s Female friend)
Kalpana Rao
As : Scarlett (Receptionist)
Naina Trivedi
As : Rosy (Worker at DDS)
Nabeel Ahmed Mirajkar
As : Fahim (Worker at DDS)
Aditya Jha
As : Chhotelal
Anusubdha Bhagat
As : Kumkum Pandey (Sarangdhar’s elder sister)
Rajan Singh
As : Kumkum’s husband
Nimesh Balaji Shinde
As : Ramesh Madhavrao Shinde (Sarangdhar’ Roommate)
Suryansh Patel
As : Sarangdhar’s buddy
Mohit Tiwari
As : Kavya’s brother
Time
Tale 9 Months Ki used to be telecast from Monday to Friday at 10pm on Sony Leisure channel. Because of Covid-19 damage and coffee TRP, the display all of sudden stopped by means of the channel inside of 6 months of its unlock. This TV display changed Mere Dad Ki Dulhan within the time slot, which went off-air from nineteenth November 2020. It will also be circulate on Sony Liv app. Different main points associated with the display is given under.
|Channel Identify
|Sony Leisure Tv
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 10pm (Stopped because of Covid-19 lockdown)
|Operating Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|23 November 2020
|Ultimate Episode
|23 April 2021
|General Episodes
|10 Episodes
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
