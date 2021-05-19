Tale 9 Months Ki (Sony) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Kim Diaz
Tale 9 Months Ki is an Indian tv display. The display is made below the manufacturing of Rangrez Tv Works, starring Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra within the lead roles. The display is premiered from 23 November 2020 to 23 April 2021 at Sony Leisure Tv..

Tale

Tale 9 Months Ki display tale revolves round a woman Alia Shroff, a tender entrepreneur, who desires to turn out to be a mom with out marriage with the lend a hand IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), so she begins seek for a donor and in spite of everything meet Sarangdhar Pandey, an aspiring creator and lately jobless. What’s the tale flip round them, can be observed on this TV display.

Identify Tale 9 Months Ki
Primary Solid Sukirti Kandpal
Aashay Mishra
Style Romance and Drama
Director Ashish Ranglani
Aniruddh Rajdarekar
Manufacturer Arshad Abbas
Akash Thakkar
Editor Sandeep Singh
Tale Anjum Abbas
Screenplay Amit Sen Choudhary
Discussion Kukubh Imam
Identify & Background Song Aryan Tiwari
Sarthak Nakul
Cameraman Aniruddh Barua
Mehar Mate
DoP Ankit Trivedi
Gown Fashion designer Chandini Sahu
Manufacturing Fashion designer Satyen Choudhary
Set Fashion designer Arshad Abbas
Inventive Director Danish Mansoori
Pradeep Giri
Inventive Manufacturer Anjum Abbas
Manufacturing Area Rangrez Tv Works

Solid

The entire solid of TV display Tale 9 Months Ki

Sukirti Kandpal

As : Alia Shroff

Aashay Mishra

As : Sarangdhar Pandey

Avni Taywade

As : Sayuri Pandey (Sarangdhar and Alia’s daughter)

Hridaan Choudhary

As : Agastya Pandey (Sarangdhar and Alia’s son)

Bhumika Chheda

As : Dr. Rabia Ahmed (Alia’s buddy)

Shruti Prakash

As : Kavya (Café proprietor)

Dadhi Pandey

As : Brij Mohan Pandey (Sarangdhar’s father)

Kanupriya Pandit

As : Kamaleshwari Pandey (Sarangdhar’s mom)

Monaa Mokhha

As : Kusum Pandey (Sarangdhar’s eldest sister)

Sharat Sonu

As : Pawan (Kusum’s husband)

Prabha Tanvi

As : Sunita (Aliya’s Maid)

Ashish Nayyar

As : Gautam Shroff (Alia’s father)

Komal Chhabria

As : Nandini Sharma (Alia’s mom)

Kaushiki Rathore

As : Elaichi

Kavita Vaid

As : Bhuaji

Anant Vijay Joshi

As : Veer (Aliya’s husband)

Sayantan Banerjee

As : Parom Chakroborty (DDS’s HR)

Shivanshu Sharma

As : Gauri (Sarangdhar’s buddy)

Hardik Thakkar

As : Rahul (Worker at DDS)

Pooja S Jadhav

As : Mala (Worker at DDS; Rahul’s love passion)

Vidhi Chitalia

As : Nitya (Anant’s Female friend)

Kalpana Rao

As : Scarlett (Receptionist)

Naina Trivedi

As : Rosy (Worker at DDS)

Nabeel Ahmed Mirajkar

As : Fahim (Worker at DDS)

Aditya Jha

As : Chhotelal

Anusubdha Bhagat

As : Kumkum Pandey (Sarangdhar’s elder sister)

Rajan Singh

As : Kumkum’s husband

Nimesh Balaji Shinde

As : Ramesh Madhavrao Shinde (Sarangdhar’ Roommate)

Suryansh Patel

As : Sarangdhar’s buddy

Mohit Tiwari

As : Kavya’s brother

Time

Tale 9 Months Ki used to be telecast from Monday to Friday at 10pm on Sony Leisure channel. Because of Covid-19 damage and coffee TRP, the display all of sudden stopped by means of the channel inside of 6 months of its unlock. This TV display changed Mere Dad Ki Dulhan within the time slot, which went off-air from nineteenth November 2020. It will also be circulate on Sony Liv app. Different main points associated with the display is given under.

Channel Identify Sony Leisure Tv
Display Timings Monday to Friday at 10pm (Stopped because of Covid-19 lockdown)
Operating Time 20-22 Mins
Beginning Date 23 November 2020
Ultimate Episode 23 April 2021
General Episodes 10 Episodes
Language Hindi
Nation India
Story 9 Months Ki - स्टोरी 9 Months की - Ep 17 - 21st December, 2020

In case you have extra information about the display Tale 9 Months Ki, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

