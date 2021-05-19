Tale 9 Months Ki (Sony) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Tale 9 Months Ki (Sony) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Tale 9 Months Ki is an Indian tv display. The display is made below the manufacturing of Rangrez Tv Works, starring Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra within the lead roles. The display is premiered from 23 November 2020 to 23 April 2021 at Sony Leisure Tv..

Tale

Tale 9 Months Ki display tale revolves round a woman Alia Shroff, a tender entrepreneur, who desires to turn out to be a mom with out marriage with the lend a hand IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), so she begins seek for a donor and in spite of everything meet Sarangdhar Pandey, an aspiring creator and lately jobless. What’s the tale flip round them, can be observed on this TV display.

Identify Tale 9 Months Ki Primary Solid Sukirti Kandpal

Aashay Mishra Style Romance and Drama Director Ashish Ranglani

Aniruddh Rajdarekar Manufacturer Arshad Abbas

Akash Thakkar Editor Sandeep Singh Tale Anjum Abbas Screenplay Amit Sen Choudhary Discussion Kukubh Imam Identify & Background Song Aryan Tiwari

Sarthak Nakul Cameraman Aniruddh Barua

Mehar Mate DoP Ankit Trivedi Gown Fashion designer Chandini Sahu Manufacturing Fashion designer Satyen Choudhary Set Fashion designer Arshad Abbas Inventive Director Danish Mansoori

Pradeep Giri Inventive Manufacturer Anjum Abbas Manufacturing Area Rangrez Tv Works

Solid

The entire solid of TV display Tale 9 Months Ki

Sukirti Kandpal

As : Alia Shroff

Aashay Mishra

As : Sarangdhar Pandey

Avni Taywade

As : Sayuri Pandey (Sarangdhar and Alia’s daughter)

Hridaan Choudhary

As : Agastya Pandey (Sarangdhar and Alia’s son)

Bhumika Chheda

As : Dr. Rabia Ahmed (Alia’s buddy)

Shruti Prakash

As : Kavya (Café proprietor)

Dadhi Pandey

As : Brij Mohan Pandey (Sarangdhar’s father)

Kanupriya Pandit

As : Kamaleshwari Pandey (Sarangdhar’s mom)

Monaa Mokhha

As : Kusum Pandey (Sarangdhar’s eldest sister)

Sharat Sonu

As : Pawan (Kusum’s husband)

Prabha Tanvi

As : Sunita (Aliya’s Maid)

Ashish Nayyar

As : Gautam Shroff (Alia’s father)

Komal Chhabria

As : Nandini Sharma (Alia’s mom)

Kaushiki Rathore

As : Elaichi

Kavita Vaid

As : Bhuaji

Anant Vijay Joshi

As : Veer (Aliya’s husband)

Sayantan Banerjee

As : Parom Chakroborty (DDS’s HR)

Shivanshu Sharma

As : Gauri (Sarangdhar’s buddy)

Hardik Thakkar

As : Rahul (Worker at DDS)

Pooja S Jadhav

As : Mala (Worker at DDS; Rahul’s love passion)

Vidhi Chitalia

As : Nitya (Anant’s Female friend)

Kalpana Rao

As : Scarlett (Receptionist)

Naina Trivedi

As : Rosy (Worker at DDS)

Nabeel Ahmed Mirajkar

As : Fahim (Worker at DDS)

Aditya Jha

As : Chhotelal

Anusubdha Bhagat

As : Kumkum Pandey (Sarangdhar’s elder sister)

Rajan Singh

As : Kumkum’s husband

Nimesh Balaji Shinde

As : Ramesh Madhavrao Shinde (Sarangdhar’ Roommate)

Suryansh Patel

As : Sarangdhar’s buddy

Mohit Tiwari

As : Kavya’s brother

Time

Tale 9 Months Ki used to be telecast from Monday to Friday at 10pm on Sony Leisure channel. Because of Covid-19 damage and coffee TRP, the display all of sudden stopped by means of the channel inside of 6 months of its unlock. This TV display changed Mere Dad Ki Dulhan within the time slot, which went off-air from nineteenth November 2020. It will also be circulate on Sony Liv app. Different main points associated with the display is given under.

Channel Identify Sony Leisure Tv Display Timings Monday to Friday at 10pm (Stopped because of Covid-19 lockdown) Operating Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 23 November 2020 Ultimate Episode 23 April 2021 General Episodes 10 Episodes Language Hindi Nation India

