Talent Agency Markham Froggatt and Irwin Joins Curtis Brown Group

Main expertise company Markham Froggatt and Irwin, who symbolize a number of star appearing expertise on either side of the Atlantic, has joined the Curtis Brown group of corporations. Curtis Brown is Europe’s largest and oldest literary and expertise company.

Peter Froggatt arrange the company that might evolve into Markham Froggatt and Irwin within the Sixties, and Pippa Markham then took it into the U.S. market, establishing a global presence. Its current chief, Alex Irwin, and her crew have continued that course of journey, nurturing younger homegrown expertise alongside among the greatest names of stage and display.

Markham Froggatt and Irwin’s consumer record consists of Damian Lewis, Dominic Cooper, Tim Roth, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Watts, William Harm, Stockard Channing, Theo James, Lily-Rose Depp, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Ruth Negga, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Max Irons, Mark Robust, Joanne Whalley, Andrew Lincoln and Invoice Nighy.

The Curtis Brown Group consists of the literary companies C&W (previously Conville & Walsh) and Ed Victor Ltd, manufacturing entities Cuba Footage and Open E-book Productions, inventive writing faculty Curtis Brown Inventive and expertise company Tavistock Wooden.

Curtis Brown’s roster of expertise consists of Robert Pattinson, Dev Patel, Florence Pugh, Paul Mescal, Stanley Tucci, Orlando Bloom, Sam Neill, Gugu Mbathu-Uncooked, Janet McTeer, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgard.

Curtis Brown’s shoppers additionally embody main names in display writing, directing, under the road creatives, leisure and comedy in addition to their roster of main authors, similar to Margaret Atwood, Jojo Moyes, John le Carré and Adam Kay.

Tavistock Wooden has expertise that features Lily James, Rebecca Ferguson, Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Sam Riley, Eva Inexperienced, Charles Dance, Insurgent Wilson and Dustin Hoffman.

In a press release, Curtis Brown stated the addition of Markham Froggatt and Irwin is “a key a part of Curtis Brown’s targets to assist the group’s shoppers acquire entry to a broad vary of companies and distinctive alternatives by encouraging inventive collaborations inside the group.”

Markham Froggatt and Irwin will retain their identify and proceed to work collectively as a crew of brokers representing the MFI consumer record, working out of their places of work in Windmill Avenue. Irwin shall be joined by her crew of brokers Jonty Brook, Anna Dudley, Richard Gibb, Tom Christensen and Isabella Riggs.

Irwin stated: “With the MFI crew becoming a member of forces with a gaggle so targeted on creativity (transcending literary and efficiency fields), the mixture will provide the proper synergy for our actors to increase and develop throughout the unprecedented alternatives now current in our trade.”

Sarah Spear, CEO of Curtis Brown, stated: “I’ve lengthy admired Markham Froggatt and Irwin and our dialogue has been ongoing for a number of years, so we’re delighted that it got here to fruition. Alex’s vitality, expertise and humorousness will add immeasurably to the company as an entire.”

Jonny Geller, CEO of The Curtis Brown Group, stated: “Alex and her colleagues symbolize one of the vital wanted assortment of actors on this planet and with Tavistock Wooden and Curtis Brown, we really feel we will pioneer a brand new period of British expertise world wide and proceed to maximise alternatives for all our shoppers throughout the group.”