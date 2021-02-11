Tales from the Borderlands already has a return to stores date

It has rained a lot since Telltale games disappeared from the map, being eliminated from the most important stores in the market when the studio was closed. One of the last games of the study that ran that “luck” was Tales from the Bordelands, which was deleted from stores as important as GOG or Steam in May of last year 2019.

Luckily, it was announced today that the acclaimed title will be returning to stores very soon. In this way, it will be available again from February 17, 2021. Indeed, in just one week.

The announcement has taken place through the official Borderlands 3 account and Twitter. And although at no time is it mentioned how the launch will take place, at today’s event on Borderlands it has been confirmed that it will be digitally.

Anyway, although the original title came out on both PS3, Xbox 360, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PC and mobile devices, this new version will only come to PS4, Xbox One and PC. In any case, it will also be compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Additionally, the re-release includes all five chapters, though it won’t feature the stats pages at the end of each chapter.

This is what has been communicated through the aforementioned Twitter post:

“Tales from the Borderlands returns to stores February 17! Set between Borderlands 2 and 3, Tales from the Borderlands follows the stories of Rhys, a Hyperion costume, and Fiona, a con artist, on a quest born of greed but destined for greatness. “.

