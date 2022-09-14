Tales of Symphonia, the classic GameCube JRPG, announces its return with trailer and platforms

This role-playing adventure from Bandai Namco is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

Originally released on GameCube, the mythical Tales of Symphonia will come to life with a new remastering that has been presented in the last Nintendo Direct, where we have been able to see a trailer and also discover its launch window, set at early 2023.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered adapts the original GC game to the new times, which at the time was also adapted to PlayStation 2, although seen in the presentation, it seems that the fair improvements have been made to make it look good more resolution without altering the GameCube classic much more.

“Our goal with Tales of Symphonia Remastered is to introduce this long-awaited chapter in the series to the entire a new generation of gamers“, Bandai Namco has reported. “Our goal is to offer an experience that is faithful to the original and at the same time attractive to a whole new audience of gamers with improvements that update the graphics and add improvements to the gameplay”, adds the person in charge of the brand in America, Summer Nguyen.

Interestingly, in the past Bandai Namco has already released an HD collection on PC and PlayStation 3 with Tales of Symphonia and its sequel. In the trailer we can see the in-game scenes, as well as the animation sequences that narrate the story of one of the episodes of the Tales of saga most loved by fans of the series.

