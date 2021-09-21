Taliban bans IPL broadcast in Afghanistan, tells the ladies provide within the stadium the explanation

New Delhi: Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has banned the telecast of the massively well-liked Indian Premier League (IPL) within the nation over the presence of “feminine spectators” in stadiums. Ever because the Taliban took regulate of the conflict-torn nation remaining month, the world sports activities group has been involved in regards to the hardline staff’s stance on girls collaborating within the Video games. Allow us to let you know that at the present the IPL is being arranged within the United Arab Emirates.Additionally Learn – IPL 2021- Rishabh Pant has grow to be much more mature than prior to: Ricky Ponting

Former Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) media supervisor and journalist M Ibrahim Momand stated that reside telecast of IPL fits has been banned because of alleged "anti-Islamic" content material. At the get started of IPL, Momand had tweeted, "Afghanistan Nationwide (TV) is not going to broadcast IPL as same old because of alleged anti-Islamic content material. The Taliban Islamic Emirate has banned it on account of ladies dancing and the presence of open-haired girls within the stadium.

Some other journalist, Fawad Aman, tweeted, "Ridiculous: Taliban has banned the printed of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Afghanistan." In step with Fawad's Twitter take care of, he additionally served because the Protection Ministry spokesman. Is. He additional wrote, "The Taliban have warned that the media in Afghanistan must no longer broadcast this Indian Cricket League because of the ladies dancing and the presence of feminine spectators within the stadium."

Best Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are collaborating in IPL 2021. The second one leg of the IPL resumed on Sunday with a fit between Chennai Tremendous Kings and protecting champions Mumbai Indians within the United Arab Emirates. In step with a media file, Afghanistan's new sports activities leader stated remaining week that the Taliban would permit 400 video games however declined to touch upon girls's participation. She stated, "Please do not ask extra questions on girls." Ladies have been banned from taking part in any game all through the extremist staff's rule from 1996 to 2001.