Talking to PM Modi by phone from UP student Usman Saifi, unable to express words

July 27, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Usman Saifi of Amroha 12th in Uttar Pradesh during the Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, he was at his height and he could not believe that he was talking to the world’s best leader. Let us know that Usman Saifi has topped 12th. Also Read – Over 10 thousand COVID-19 tests will be held in these centers in a day, PM Modi will start today

Usman Saifi said, I am very happy and I cannot describe it in words. The Prime Minister has asked me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach it to friends. I was not in a position to trust that I am talking to the world’s best leader. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: PM said, Pakistan had tried to grab the land of India by following big plans.

Let us know that during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on 26 July, the Prime Minister spoke to the students of various states of the country, who had recently passed the examinations. He spoke to Usman Saifi of Amroha, Kaniga of Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and congratulated him.

Prime Minister Madei had said that many stories here are of such young friends, whose courage and success inspire in difficult times. I want to talk to such young friends as much as possible, but time has its limits. I appeal to all my young friends to share their stories in their voices so that the country can get inspiration.

