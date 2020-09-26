Talks between PM Modi and Rajapaksa, India said – minority Tamils ​​should be in power

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday supported the Sri Lankan government’s participation in power for minority Tamils ​​in the island nation to realize the aspirations of the community for ‘equality, justice, peace and dignity’ and peace. And the process of reconciliation can be taken forward. The issue arose during a bilateral digital summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Scandal in these seats between BJP-JDU in the changed equation, know

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, in the talks with Rajapaksa, Modi emphasized the implementation of the 13th amendment of the Constitution of Sri Lanka and said that it is necessary for the process of peace and reconciliation. The 13th amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka calls for the Tamil community in the island country to share power. India has been pushing for its implementation which was brought after the 1987 India-Sri Lanka Agreement. During the talks, the two countries also discussed cooperation in the field of trade and investment, along with deepening relations in the field of defense, security. Also Read – India’s crappy response to Imran’s ‘Kashmir raga’ in UN- ‘Empty illegal occupation of PoK’

Prime Minister Modi held extensive discussions with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on a wide range of topics including bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in key areas and expressed satisfaction at the depth of defense cooperation, further agreeing to strengthen maritime security ties. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava tweeted, “At the India Sri Lanka Bilateral Digital Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa comprehensively reviewed the diverse dimensions of bilateral relations.” Also Read – India’s China bluntly, not just Pangog .. The process of withdrawal of troops from all places should go on

“Confirming the long-standing civilizational ties and cultural heritage between the two countries, Prime Minister Modi announced $ 1.5 million in aid to promote Buddhist (culture-related) relations with Sri Lanka,” the ministry said. Amit Narang, Joint Secretary, Indian Ocean Cell in the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters that the outcome of the talks will help set the ambitious agenda of deepening the relationship.

On the talks between Modi and Rajapaksa, he said, “The outcome of the summit is important and forward looking. According to the ministry, on the issue of fishermen, Modi and Rajapaksa agreed to continue working in this direction from a constructive and human perspective. The Foreign Ministry said that technical talks are going on at the request of Sri Lanka to postpone the loan payment. Modi and Rajapaksa expressed satisfaction at the intensification of defense cooperation, agreeing to further strengthen maritime security relations. In his opening statement at the Digital Bilateral Summit, Modi said that he was confident that the ruling party’s major victory in the elections based on the policies of the Rajapaksa government in Sri Lanka would further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

He said, “After the victory of your party in the election, the opportunity has come for the beginning of a new chapter in India-Sri Lanka relations.” People of both countries are looking at us with new hopes and expectations. “Rajapaksa was sworn in as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister for a new term on August 9. His party ‘Sri Lanka People’s Front’ won a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections. Modi said that India gives priority to its relations with Sri Lanka.