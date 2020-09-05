Talks between Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister for more than two hours, know who said about the border dispute

Moscow: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghi met for more than two hours on Friday in which the focus was on reducing tension on the border in East Ladakh. Government sources gave this information. This was the first high-level face-to-face meeting on both sides since the border tension in eastern Ladakh in May. Earlier, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to resolve the deadlock. Also Read – Amidst border dispute in East Ladakh, Rajnath Singh met Chinese Defense Minister in Moscow

Sources said that during the talks, Singh insisted on maintaining the status quo in eastern Ladakh and removing troops rapidly. Singh's office tweeted, "The meeting ended in Moscow between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fengahi. This meeting lasted for two hours and 20 minutes. "

Sources said the Indian delegation strongly objected to the Chinese army's new efforts to change the status quo along the south bank of Pangong Lake and insisted on resolving the deadlock through talks. A source said, "The center of conversation between the two defense ministers was on ways to resolve the long-standing border impasse."

Negotiations started around 9:30 pm (Indian time) in a major hotel in Moscow, the capital of Russia. The Indian delegation also included Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar and India’s Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Verma.

Sources said that China’s defense minister had offered talks. Both leaders are in Moscow to attend the meeting of SCO Defense Ministers. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in his address to the SCO that peace and security in the region require an atmosphere of trust, non-aggression, respect for international rules and peaceful resolution of differences.

His statement made at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense Ministers’ Conference before meeting Wei is being seen as an indirect message to China involved in the border dispute with India in East Ladakh. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar can also visit Russia next week to attend the SCO foreign ministers meeting.