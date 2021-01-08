Talks of farmers and government fail again, Congress said- Agricultural laws should be back, Priyanka said- we will not back down

Kisan Andolan: Talks between farmers and government failed for the ninth time today. The next round of talks will be held on 15 January. Meanwhile, Congress (Congress) said that there is no other way than to withdraw the agricultural laws. This is the only solution to this issue. The Congress party also launched a social media campaign in support of the farmers agitating against the three farm laws, under which senior leaders of the party asked people to raise their voice in favor of the Kisan Andolan Appealed. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Negotiations between the farmers and the government, once again, now the next round of talks will be held on January 15

Former party president Rahul Gandhi released the video under the 'Bharat Bole for Farmers' campaign, saying, "Peaceful movement is an integral part of democracy." The movement which our farmers are doing is getting support from all over the country. You, too, raise your voice in support of them so that this anti-agrarian law ends. "On the other hand, Congress MPs from Punjab met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was opposed to the central agricultural laws and The protestors have been sitting on dharna under open air at Jantar Mantar for the last one month in support of the farmers.

Gurjit Singh Aujla, Ravneet Bittu, Jasbir Gill and many other MPs met Priyanka at 12, Tughlaq Lane, residence of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. During the meeting with the MPs, Priyanka said, "We will not back down at all. We are always with the farmers. The solution is to have the laws withdrawn. There is no other solution other than this. "Significantly, the eighth round of talks between the government and representatives of farmer organizations on three agricultural laws was concluded on Friday.

According to sources, the next meeting is likely to be held on January 15. Farmers leaders, adamant on their demand for repeal of three agricultural laws, on Friday bluntly told the government that their “homecoming” will only happen when it withdraws these laws. . The government rejected the demand for complete repeal of the laws and insisted on limiting the discussion to its controversial points.

Farmers’ organizations demand that all three agricultural laws be withdrawn and legal support for the minimum support price (MSP) be given. Thousands of farmers have been protesting near Delhi for the last 40 days for their demands. The government says that these laws are a step of major reform in the agricultural sector and through these, farming will eliminate the role of middlemen and farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country.