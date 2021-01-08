Talks will be held between government and farmer on 8th round today

new Delhi: Protest of the farmers on the Delhi border is still going on, the tractor march was taken out by the farmers yesterday. During this time, the farmers demonstrated their strength. In this episode, the 8th round of talks between the government and the farmers will be held today. Although there was no specific solution in the meeting of the last 7 rounds, the farmers were given relief in 2 cases. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: The next round of talks with farmers today, the government again made clear – new agricultural laws will not be withdrawn

The farmers demand that the three agricultural laws be repealed and the minimum support price (MSP) be legalized. However, the government has not yet agreed to these issues. Both the government and the farmers are adamant on their stand. Farmers say that the tampering of MSP will harm the farmers.

Let us tell you that the last round of talks was held on January 4, in which the deadlock between the farmer and the government could not be ended. The government has said on this matter that it has prepared a separate plan for the farmers and the farmer leaders say that if their demands are not met, then on 26th January, they will march out in a planned manner.