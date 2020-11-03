Talks with India continue for more flights under Vande Bharat Mission: China

Vande Bharat Mission China: China said on Tuesday that talks between Indian and Chinese officials are going on under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) and India’s announcement to operate flights. The Indian embassy here announced on Monday that Air India was planning to operate four flights to Delhi which would depart on 13, 20, 27 November and 4 December. Also Read – Terrorist firing in Vienna, Austrian embassy in Delhi closed for November 11

Indian officials said that India is also arranging a flight from Delhi to Wuhan, China on November 6 under the Vande India Mission. In a recent flight from New Delhi to Wuhan under VBM on October 30, 19 Indian passengers were found infected with the Corona virus. Also Read – 11 crore 17 lakh corona tests conducted in 2000 labs so far, recovery rate close to 92%: Ministry of Health

Asked if China could delay the VBM clearance after reports of 19 Indian passengers being infected, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters here that according to the Hubei Health Commission report, he After checking the passengers of the flight, four people were confirmed to be infected and 19 people were found to be infected with no signs of infection. Also Read – India ready to start international flights, but some countries have not removed the entry of Indians

On October 30, 277 Indians came here from New Delhi and 157 returned to India. The spokesperson said, “The two sides are in talks over arrangements for temporary flights.” AI said that all passengers boarding the plane from Delhi to Wuhan had reports of registered labs, including their infected Was confirmed to be no.

It said in a statement on Monday, “Air India follows all protocols related to safety of regulatory bodies and works according to all the requirements of the flight destination.” Air India said, “From Kovid-19 Without a report of not being a victim, there is no question of passengers boarding any of our flights.

Under the protocol of the Chinese authorities, all those found infected will be admitted to hospitals and they will be discharged from the hospital only after being found free of infection. Under the protocol, all the people coming to China will inevitably have to live in isolation for 14 days.

