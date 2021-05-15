Talku Lessu Worku Extra Tune From Murungakkai Chips Film

Talku Lessu Worku Extra Tune : Talku Lessu Worku Extra is the most recent Tamil music from Murungakkai Chips film (2021). Vocals through Tremendous Singer duo Sam Vishal and Sivaangi, the music used to be composed through Dharan Kumar. Talku Lessu Worku Extra Tune lyrics have been penned through Ku Karthik. The movie used to be directed through Srijar and it used to be produced through Ravindar Chandrasekaran beneath Libra Productions banner. The primary unmarried Edho Solla used to be a blockbuster hit. Watch Talku Lessu Worku Extra Tune complete video on Sony Track youtube channel.