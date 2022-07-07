Talleres defeated Colón in Santa Fe and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores

Talleres and Colón disputed the rematch in Santa Fe

After the tie they encouraged in the Mario Alberto Kempes, Columbus and Workshops faces were seen again to settle the tickets to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The intensity of the duel caused the protagonists to bet on the men of higher hierarchy. Y Federico Girotti and Ramon Wanchope abila they were in charge of generating the danger in the areas through the airway.

After half an hour, the Cordovan cast had the clearest chance to open the scoring. Via Matías Esquivel and Alan Franco, the team led by Pedro Caixinha dismantled the last local line and threatened to strike the first blow. However, the heroic task of Eric Meza avoided the visiting conquest and parity was maintained in Brigadier General Estanislao López.

After a first half without too many emotions, the first cry came when the match resumed. A sharp overflow of Matias Godoy allowed him to Girotti celebrate the 1 a 0 in the face of desperate vain attempts to Paolo Goltz e Ignacio Chicco. In the Elephant Cemetery the celebration was imposed to the Lusitanian rhythm and aroused a melody that could begin to destroy the empire of the Emperor.

*Girotti’s goal that opened the scoring for Talleres in Santa Fe

The blow left his jaw slack. sabalero. Just because of the remarkable production of the archer from him, the set of Julius Caesar Falcioni he stayed alive in his engagement. the sacrifice of Chicco was key to deactivate the auctions of Girotti who had goal destiny. Colón was kept on his feet thanks to his best man.

However, in the end Angelo Martino He capitalized on a perfect counterattack to put definitive figures into the duel. With the 2 to 0, the T confirmed its great present and was classified in the instance of the 8 best in the continent. While some will be in pure celebration with fernet and quartet, others will analyze the possible end of the cycle of a process that could never have the level it had left Eduardo Dominguez. The next stop for Workshops will be in Núñez or Liniers.

*Talleres’ second goal that closed the series against Colón

formations

Columbus of Santa Fe: Ignatius Chicco, Eric Meza, Facundo Garces, Paolo Goltz, Joaquin Novillo, Federico Lertora, Luis Miguel Rodriguez, Juan Alvarez, Cristian Bernardi, Rafael Delgado And Ramon Abila DT: Julio Cesar Falcioni.

Cordoba Workshops: Guido Herrera, Gaston Benavidez, Matthias Catalan, Rafael Perez, Enzo Diaz, Christian Oliva, Rodrigo Villagra, Matthias Godoy, Matthias Esquivel, Alan Franco And Federico Girotti DT: Pedro Caixinha.

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Brazil)

Estadio: Brigadier Estanislao López

TV: Fox Sports

