Tallinn Competition Film ‘The Penultimate’ Picked Up By Italy’s TVCO

Italy-based gross sales outlet TVCO has acquired worldwide rights to Jonas Kærup Hjort’s Danish black comedy “The Penultimate” forward of its world premiere in competitors on the Tallinn Black Evening Film Pageant.

Described as a “Kafkaesque story” by Tallinn competition, “The Penultimate” follows an insignificant clerk (Joen Højerslev), who will get trapped inside a secluded constructing dealing with an infinite maze of obstacles. Whereas he desperately tries to flee, the clerk begins having a distorted notion of actuality and “the remnants of his human existence are turned the other way up.”

“The Penultimate” marks the characteristic debut of Jonas Kærup Hjort who graduated from Denmark’s Nationwide Film College in 2017 with the brief movie “In a Month.”

“I met producer Rikke Tambo and the director in October on the MIA Market 2020 in Rome, and I used to be surprised by the grotesque humor and the pitch-black ambiance of the movie, which led me to vote for them on the patrons’ alternative award,” stated Billy Montacchini, TVCO’s acquisition supervisor.

“I used to be glad to listen to that they received the competitors and I’m now actually excited that TVCO will take up the problem and produce this tremendous arthouse movie to a world viewers,” stated Montacchini.

Kærup Hjort stated the movie’s “absurdity and black humor… mirror the story of our time’s world of despair.”

“The worry, the hopelessness, the negligence, the sensation of abandonment, the paradox, the relentless objectivity – all of those are put into play to confront the viewers with themselves,” stated the writer-helmer, including that the movie was additionally an “homage to the cartoonish tragi-comedy.”

“The Penultimate” was produced by Rikke Tambo for Tambo Film and is supported by New Danish Display screen with marketing consultant Mette Damgaard, and Den Vestdanske Filmpulje. Gary Cranner from Chezville co-produced the movie with the assist from The Norwegian Film Institute and the Zephyr Media Fond.