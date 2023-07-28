Talulah Riley, Who Used To Be Married To Elon Musk, Is Getting Married To Love Actually Star Thomas Brodie:

Thomas Brodie-Sangster suggested that Talulah Riley share the news on Twitter, which made Talulah Riley very happy. “I’m thrilled to tell you that Thomas Brodie Sangster as well as I are getting married after dating for two years!” On Thursday, July 27, Riley, who is 37, sent a tweet.

Riley, who used to be wedded to Elon Musk before he bought Twitter within October 2022, decided not to share the news on other social networks right away. Musk, on the other hand, told Riley on Thursday, via Twitter, “Congratulations.”

Talulah Riley And Thomas Brodie Posted Their Engagement News On “X”:

Their engagement news was posted on X, which used to be called Twitter but changed its name after Talulah’s ex-husband, Elon Musk, bought it in October for $44 billion. Elon wrote back, “Congratulations!” with a heart emoji when he heard about the wedding.

Talulah and Elon, both 52, got married twice the first time was from 2010 to 2012, and the second time was from 2013 to 2016.

Talulah still talks to her ex-husband, even though they are both divorced. “Marriage was a social construct, yet I continue to believe in it,” she said in an interview alongside The Daily Mail in 2016. I’m best friends with Elon.”

“I think it’s the best thing to do. Probably, there are some bad parts to every divorce. But overall, we’re both truly happy,” Riley tells The Daily Mail within August 2016 after her second split from Musk.

“Marriage is something that people make up, yet I continue to believe in it. I’m great friends with Elon. We still talk to each other every day and look out for each other. If this could go on forever, it would be wonderful.”

In his post on Instagram about the happy news, the former romantic comedy actor even made a sweet reference to a popular movie from 2003. “I’m happy to say that Talulah and myself are going to get married.

“Love is everywhere,” 33-year-old Brodie-Sangster wrote, borrowing a line from Bill Nighy’s hilariously bad Christmas song in the movie.

The quote also reminds me of a line from Hugh Grant’s famous speech in the movie, where he says, “If you search for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling that you’ll discover that love is actually all around.”

They Met Each Other While Working On Pistol A Limited Series Upon FX:

They met when they both worked on Pistol, a limited series on FX about the Sex Pistols’ rise to fame.

Brodie-Sangster and Riley play the real-life pair Malcolm McLaren, who is the manager of the band Sex Pistols, and Vivienne Westwood, who is a fashion designer. Filming for the series began in England in March 2021.

They didn’t start making people think they were dating till August of that year, when they were seen in London holding hands.

Later, in February 2022, they were seen holding hands and kissing. Then, at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner, they walked the red carpet hand in hand, which seemed to prove that they were dating.

Brodie-Sangster told The Guardian in May 2022 regarding their on-screen romance that turned into a real-life relationship. He also talked about how he portrayed their characters’ rocky relationship on-screen.

The Queen’s Gambit actor told the magazine, “I was not dating her during that time,” when questioned what it felt like for his character to say hurtful things about Riley. He also said, “Thank goodness we aren’t too much such as Viv as well as Malc.”

How about Thomas? The actor was once related to model Gzi Wisdom. He is best known for playing Liam Neeson’s love-struck son in the movie Love Actually.

The two have kept their relationship secret, but in an interview alongside The Times within May of the exact same year, Riley talked about how she fell in love with her now-fiancé. She said that they became close while they were shooting, long before they got together.

“Until we both realized it at the same time, we hadn’t really seen each other as a romantic possibility as well as possibility,” she told the magazine. “And it was the same time after they had worked together and become good friends for a while.”

3 Months Later, Brodie-Sangster Supported His Partner At The Quickening’s Book Release Party:

Three months later, Brodie-Sangster was at the book release party for his partner’s book, The Quickening, to show his support. Then, in July 2022, they were seen on a date at Wimbledon afterwards at an event at the Ascot Racecourse.